Editor:
Just because the Republican Party does not agree, does not mean they have a split personality. It is common for political parties to disagree, even for average Republicans. Real conservatives, as mentioned by Crouere, have much more decency in mind than the MAGA party touted by the author.
What does putting “America First” look like in a world plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine? To veteran members of Congress like McCarthy or McConnell, it is nothing new. To others like Green and Boebert, it doesn’t mean much.
To be in 2022 and think that Bob Dole and Mitt Romney were disappointing nominees for president shows a sad side of the Republican Party. These are great men who have accomplished more than others in their field. Even to bad mouth John McCain serves no purpose.
The MAGA faction continues to do great damage to the Grand Ole Party. When it comes to Republican voters, Louisiana has more Democrats registered. I will give it to Republicans that they have more active voters, though it must be said that the effect President Trump’s scandals have had have taken a great toll on the GOP voter base.
Boebert couldn’t even answer debate questions from memory when it was agreed the debate would be a no notes affair. Being hostile towards the MAGA base isn’t hard when they are hostile towards most. Poll numbers have been fading for the Trump camp, and it will not be long before they find out that voters are no longer willing to tout the “Big Lie” surrounding the “Big Steal” which is, in fact, a big lie. An outpouring of support should be shown in favor of any candidate who is in favor of justice and democracy. This is something our forefathers had in mind when they founded the country. The “Big Lie,” which encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection, should be the main talking point instead of who supports who.
The disappointment felt by the far-right is due to the damage dealt by the radicals that tried to install a dictator in the country of the free. It is understandable. Columnists reporting in Louisiana that Trump must win to keep the country in check is exactly what happened when former President Ronald Reagan touted himself as someone who wouldn’t lie, yet lied about the Iran Contra.
The midterm elections will prove to be important in the history of the nation, as they have been in past years. I feel that the importance of the race in 2024 will be more incredible , however. It is up to the citizens of the United States of America to make the decision on whether they trust in the constitution or an oligarch. May the odds be ever in our favor.
Timothy Holdiness
Monroe
