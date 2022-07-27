Editor:
President Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen. Was it? What are the facts? To become President of the United States, among other requirements, in 2020 one had to receive a majority of the 538 electoral votes permitted to the states and the District of Columbia. Since electoral votes are allocated according to the number of Representatives and Senators of each political jurisdiction, a majority with a minimum of 270 electoral votes were required for election.
The question that arose during the 2020 election was “were the electoral votes that were counted in the 2020 President election legal and proper?” Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states “Each State shall appoint, in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: ---“.
It does not provide for any other body or entity to have the power to change the procedures set forth by the legislature, since the legislature is or should be the closest to the people. In the 2020 election several states did not follow, the “manner as the legislature thereof may (and did) direct”. Note (and did) is added. Some electoral votes were counted from states (examples: Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin) wherein some of the voting violated the provisions of the United States Constitution and/or the State Constitution limitation on mail-in voting.
These tainted votes, if disallowed, were sufficient to eliminate the possibility of anyone receiving the required 270 electoral votes. Any majority of the legal and proper electoral votes less than 270 would not have been sufficient for election. It would not reflect the minimum required support of a majority of the possible electoral votes.
Article XII of the U. S. Constitution provides “if no person have such majority, then from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for President, the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President. But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by States, the representation from each State having one vote --- “. If such a vote had been taken in the 2020 election, I do not think there is any question who the President would be.
The Democrats were worried about the certification of electors, especially of the Michigan electors as outlined in pages 19-20 of the Feb. 4, 2021 Time article “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election”. After much activity the vote for certifying Michigan’s electors with two Democrats and two Republicans voting was 3-0 with one Republican choosing not to certify the results.
And as the article states, “After that, the dominoes fell, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the rest of the states certified their electors. Republican officials in Arizona and Georgia stood up to Trump’s bullying.” Texas filed suit with the Supreme Court but the court chose not to hear the case. There was some support within the court to hear the case.
Now let’s examine the event at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Common sense tells me, given the facts above, that President Trump would be the last person to want the Joint Session of Congress disrupted that was held to count the electoral votes. That session was President Trump’s last chance for the public to hear what went on during the election. “In these Sessions, according to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, members of Congress may object to statewide election results or specific electoral votes in a particular state or the District of Columbia. Specifically, during the session one member of the U.S. House and one member of the U. S. Senate must submit a written objection after the body reads the vote count from a particular state or D.C.
Once a House member and Senator submit an objection, the two chambers of Congress separate to debate for two hours and to vote on whether to continue counting the votes in light of the objection. Both chambers must vote by a simple majority to concur with the objection for it to stand, otherwise the objection fails.” (from page 1 of online Ballotpedia article, “Can members of Congress object to Electoral College results? 2020”)
I was watching the Joint Session on Jan. 6 proceed and became very angry when the mob interrupted the session. I had looked forward to President Trump’s supporters’ planned objections of the electoral votes from the states where votes for President did not satisfy the requirements of the U.S. Constitution. I wanted the public, many for the first time, to hear what went on during the election. I can understand why some did not want the public to know the facts and were glad for the disruption and for the public not to see and hear the objections and debate that would have resulted.
Questions remain about who was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 U. S. Capital event. Previously President Trump had offered sufficient National Guard troops to guard the Capital on Jan. 6 and the troops were refused by persons responsible for the security of the Capital. Why have the persons responsible for security of the Capital and Ray Epson and others that have been shown on TV encouraging people to enter the Capital on Jan. 6 not been publically questioned about their actions. Why were some persons refused entry and some seemingly encouraged to enter the Capital on Jan. 6? Anti-Trump persons received a great benefit from the disruptions on Jan. 6 and when the truth finally comes out it may prove that they are far more responsible for the event than President Trump.
No court allowed President Trump to present the facts of his case. Given the riots and violent crowds attacking even police during the 2020 summer, no court had the courage to tackle the voting issues that were presented, even the Supreme Court.
I am a conservative Democrat that supports the policies the USA enjoyed under President Trump: low inflation with rising wages for workers, safe streets and support for our police, energy independence from support for our oil & gas industry, strong military, closed borders with walls, good schools focused on students’ education, legal immigration, and fiscal responsibility. The National Democrat Party has lost contact with U.S. citizens and their beliefs and is in need for some common sense.
Walter Huff
5th Congressional District candidate
