A new vacancy has opened on the U.S. Supreme Court, and this will attract a lot of attention in the days ahead because that court currently does have a lot of sway over important moral/cultural matters like abortion, although this shouldn’t really be the case (neither Article III nor the 10th Amendment allow such oversight). State and local governments could end abortion today if the court had the will to do so.
And, truly, one thing that the COVID saga has shown very clearly is that if state and local governments are determined enough, they can and will enforce any kind of measure they desire, regardless of the consequences. Louisiana or her local governments could therefore simply declare the total outlaw of abortion to be yet another ‘COVID mitigation effort’, and the edict would have fair chance of standing to the end of time.
More seriously, however, there are very good justifications for Louisiana and the other states if they chose to outlaw abortion, whether religious (‘Thou shalt not murder’), to protect the physical and mental health of mothers, or to ensure against too sharp a decline in population. And even were some future president or Congress to take harsh action against those states and localities that enacted such a ban, we should consider it a great honor to suffer for the sake of upholding the gospel of Christ.
Sadly, the will to do this simply does not exist at the moment in the population at large or in the state and local governments. And because of that, the importance of every Supreme Court vacancy is magnified far beyond what it ought to be. Until Christian virtue fills our hearts to the point that we are brave enough to resolve our cultural controversies here at home rather than weakly leaving them all for Washington to sort out, it will continue to be this way.
Walt Garlington
Swartz
