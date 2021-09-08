NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOT EXCEEDING $250,000,000
TAX-EXEMPT AND OR TAXABLE
LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES AUTHORITY
REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS
(COMMCARE CORPORATION PROJECT)
IN ONE OR MORE SERIES
Notice is hereby given that the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority (the "Authority") will hold a public hearing on Thursday September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of the Authority, Suite 650, 2237 South Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with respect to the captioned revenue bonds (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are proposed to be issued by the Authority pursuant to a plan of finance in an aggregate face amount not exceeding $250,000,000, and the proceeds of the Bonds are to be loaned by the Authority to CommCare Corporation (the "Corporation"), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation which is an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), and exempt from federal income taxation pursuant to Section 501(a) of the Code, for the purpose of providing funds to the Corporation for the purpose of:
• Acquiring and improving five existing skilled nursing facilities, one also with assisted living beds, located in Acadia, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson Davis and Lafayette (2) Parishes, Louisiana, namely:
• Camelot Place skilled nursing facility located at 2021 Crowley Rayne Highway, Rayne Louisiana, in Acadia Parish (to be financed with a maximum of $18,500,000 in proceeds of the Bonds);
• Northridge Care Center skilled nursing facility located at 3612 Baker Boulevard, Baker, Louisiana, in East Baton Rouge Parish (to be financed with a maximum of $11,500,000 in proceeds of the Bonds);
• Camelot Brookside skilled nursing facility located at 3330 N. Frontage Road, Jennings, Louisiana, in Jefferson Davis Parish (to be financed with a maximum of $27,500,000 in proceeds of the Bonds); and
• Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located at 1511 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, in Lafayette Parish (to be financed with a maximum of $34,500,000 in proceeds of the Bonds); and
• Camelot of Broussard skilled nursing and assisted living facility located at 418 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, Louisiana, in Lafayette Parish (to be financed with a maximum of $40,500,000 in proceeds of Bonds; and
• reimbursing the Corporation for certain prior expenditures for acquisition and Project costs; and
• refunding (to be financed with a maximum of $110,000,000 in proceeds of the Bonds) all of the Authority's outstanding:
• Revenue Bonds (CommCare Corporation Project) Series 2008B, the proceeds of which were used to (i) finance the acquisition, construction and equipping of the following skilled nursing facilities:
(A) Old Jefferson Community Care Center, located at 8340 Barringer Foreman Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in East Baton Rouge Parish;
(B) Oak Haven Community Care Center, located at 1515 Highway 107, Centerpoint, Louisiana, in Avoyelles Parish;
(C) Ridgecrest Community Care Center, located at 1616 Wellerman Road, West Monroe, Louisiana, in Ouachita Parish;
and (ii) refund the Authority's outstanding Revenue Bonds (CommCare Corporation Project) Series 2006;
(b) Revenue Bonds (CommCare Corporation – Trinity Trace Project) Series 2018A, the proceeds of which were used to acquire, construct and equip a replacement skilled nursing facility known as Trinity Trace Community Care Center located at 612 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana, in St. Tammany Parish;
(c) Revenue Bonds (CommCare Corporation – Greenbriar Project) Series 2019A, the proceeds of which were used to acquire, construct and equip a replacement skilled nursing facility located at 505 Robert Road, Slidell, Louisiana, in St. Tammany Parish; and
• Revenue Bonds (CommCare Corporation – Old Brownlee Project) Series 2020, the proceeds of which were used to acquire, construct and equip a replacement skilled nursing facility known as Old Brownlee Community Care Center located at 4680 Old Brownlee Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, in Bossier Parish;
• refinancing two outstanding conventional bank loans held by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., IberiaBank and Trustmark National Bank, which financed or refinanced skilled nursing facilities and/or improvements thereto, namely (a) Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center located at 7408 Highway 1, Mansura, Louisiana, in Avoyelles Parish, and (b) Old Jefferson Community Care Center, located at 8340 Baringer Foreman Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in East Baton Rouge Parish;
(iv) funding, if necessary, a debt service reserve for the Bonds; and
(v) paying the costs of issuance of the Bonds.
Items (i) and (ii) are herein referred to as the "Project." The address of the Corporation is 950 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville, Louisiana 70471. The exclusive owner of the Project, as well as each facility being acquired, improved, financed and/or refinanced with the proceeds of the Bonds, is or will be the Corporation upon the date of issuance of the Bonds.
The Authority shall conduct the public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments on and hearing any objections (verbal or written) to the proposed plan of finance for the issuance of the Bonds. All interested parties are invited to attend such public hearing to express their views. Questions or requests for additional information may be directed to Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801 (225) 381-8005.
Persons who intend to appear at the hearing and express their view are invited to contact Stacye Bradford, Administrative Assistant, at the Authority’s offices, either in writing or by telephone (225) 923-0020, in advance of the hearing. Any interested persons unable to attend the hearing may submit their views in writing to Ms. Bradford prior to the date scheduled for the hearing. The location and time of the hearing may be changed or an additional hearing will be scheduled if requested to do so in written requests submitted to Ms. Bradford prior to the aforementioned date of the hearing by a significant number of interested parties.
The Bonds will be secured solely by payments made by the Corporation, will not be payable from any other revenues of the Authority or the State of Louisiana, and will not constitute an indebtedness of the Authority or the State of Louisiana, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory limitation of indebtedness.
This notice is published and the aforementioned public hearing is to be held in satisfaction of the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, regarding the public hearing prerequisite to the exclusion from gross income for federal income tax purposes of the interest on the Bonds.
This notice is being published in the official journal of the Authority and of each parish or municipality in which one or more of the skilled nursing facilities being financed or refinanced with the proceeds of the Bonds is located.
LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES AUTHORITY
By: /s/ James W. Parks II
Name: James W. Parks II
Title: President and Chief Executive Officer
