Coach of the Year: Casey Jones, Wossman

Player of the Year: Nick Traylor, Wossman

Big school

First-Team

Jamal Davis, Ouachita

Javion Richard, West Monroe

Quez Owens, Ouachita

Patrick McCraney, Neville

Chandler Moncrief, West Monroe

Second Team

Dakota Gasca, West Monroe

Tobias Owens, West Ouachita

Matt Hayman, Ouachita

Zion Smith, Neville

Reed Guirlando, West Ouachita

Small School

First Team

Devonte Austin, Wossman

Terrikiris Smith, Wossman

Deonte Edwards, Carroll

Devin Hampton, Richwood

Denterrius McHenry, St. Frederick

Second Team

Brandon Dennis, Wossman

Wesley Williams, Richwood

Courtney McCarthy, Richwood

Fred Hymes, Sterlington

Kaleb Raven, Wossman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.