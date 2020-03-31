Coach of the Year: Casey Jones, Wossman
Player of the Year: Nick Traylor, Wossman
Big school
First-Team
Jamal Davis, Ouachita
Javion Richard, West Monroe
Quez Owens, Ouachita
Patrick McCraney, Neville
Chandler Moncrief, West Monroe
Second Team
Dakota Gasca, West Monroe
Tobias Owens, West Ouachita
Matt Hayman, Ouachita
Zion Smith, Neville
Reed Guirlando, West Ouachita
Small School
First Team
Devonte Austin, Wossman
Terrikiris Smith, Wossman
Deonte Edwards, Carroll
Devin Hampton, Richwood
Denterrius McHenry, St. Frederick
Second Team
Brandon Dennis, Wossman
Wesley Williams, Richwood
Courtney McCarthy, Richwood
Fred Hymes, Sterlington
Kaleb Raven, Wossman
