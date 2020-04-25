Former Neville standout Rashard Lawrence had his dream realized when he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Lawrence was the 131st selection in the draft.
Lawrence is coming off of a senior season where he amassed 28 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2019 and was a three-year starter for the Tigers.
Lawrence was the Defensive MVP of LSU’s Fiesta Bowl win over UCF in 2019 and played in 44 games with 34 starts in his LSU career. During his four-year career, Lawrence corralled 120 career tackles and 21 tackles for loss.
The former Neville 4-star prospect helped lead the Neville Tigers to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. Lawrence recorded 91 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks his senior year at Neville.
The Cardinals entered the draft looking to find help for Chandler Jones along the defensive line and hope Lawrence can do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.