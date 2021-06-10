Player of the Year: Parker Coley, Sterlington
Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Brewer, Sterlington
Coach of the Year: John Parker, OCS
First Team
Pitcher Lane Little, West Monroe
Pitcher Zach Shaw, Ouachita
Pitcher Jacob White, Ouachita Christian
Catcher Britt Jordan, West Monroe
Infield Daniel Breard, Neville
Infield Logan Shurden, West Monroe
Infield Jon Michael Cader, Ouachita Christian
Infield Seaver Sheets, Sterlington
Outfield Zeb Ruddell, Neville
Outfield Josh Pearson, West Monroe
Outfield Willam Perkins, Sterlington
DH Trey Hawsey, West Monroe
Utility Player Thomas Marsala, St. Frederick
Utility Player Kade Parker, West Ouachita
Second Team
Pitcher Wes Robinson, Neville
Pitcher Nate Vaughn, Claiborne Christian
Pitcher Drew Blaylock, West Monroe
Catcher Grant Mangrum, Sterlington
Infield Landon Clampit, West Ouachita
Infield Clay Benson, Sterlington
Infield Brett Batteford, Neville
Infield Logan Wedrall, Claiborne Christian
Outfield Landon Graves, Ouachita Christian
Outfield Kade Pittard, West Monroe
Outfield Hudson Shepherd, West Ouachita
DH: Dakota Blackwell, Ouachita
Utility Player Kade Woods, Ouachita Christian
Utility Player Reed Eason, West Monroe
Honorable Mentions: Hayden Federico, West Monroe; Cole Brasher, West Monroe; Seth Edwards, West Monroe; Jacob McCullers, Ouachita; Cody Wooley, Ouachita; Joby Guthrie, Sterlington; Cole Thompson, Sterlington; Ram Foster, Sterlington; Luke Handy, Sterlington; Aden Harris, OCS; Cal Idom, OCS; Jace Bernard, St. Frederick; Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Alex Rightsell, St. Frederick; Nick Womack, Claiborne Christian.
