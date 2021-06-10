2021 5A QtrFinals-Game1-Dutchtown at West Monroe BsB

(6innings) Played at Shelby Aulds Stadium, WMHS, West Monroe, LA. 7May2021. Pandemic-shortened 2020 season Seniors honored in pre-game ceremonies. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. c.2021.TomMorrisPhotos.com. All rights reserved.

Player of the Year: Parker Coley, Sterlington

Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Brewer, Sterlington

Coach of the Year: John Parker, OCS

First Team

Pitcher Lane Little, West Monroe

Pitcher Zach Shaw, Ouachita

Pitcher Jacob White, Ouachita Christian

Catcher Britt Jordan, West Monroe

Infield Daniel Breard, Neville

Infield Logan Shurden, West Monroe

Infield Jon Michael Cader, Ouachita Christian

Infield Seaver Sheets, Sterlington

Outfield Zeb Ruddell, Neville

Outfield Josh Pearson, West Monroe

Outfield Willam Perkins, Sterlington 

DH Trey Hawsey, West Monroe

Utility Player Thomas Marsala, St. Frederick

Utility Player Kade Parker, West Ouachita

Second Team

Pitcher Wes Robinson, Neville

Pitcher Nate Vaughn, Claiborne Christian

Pitcher Drew Blaylock, West Monroe

Catcher Grant Mangrum, Sterlington

Infield Landon Clampit, West Ouachita

Infield Clay Benson, Sterlington

Infield Brett Batteford, Neville

Infield Logan Wedrall, Claiborne Christian

Outfield Landon Graves, Ouachita Christian

Outfield Kade Pittard, West Monroe

Outfield Hudson Shepherd, West Ouachita

DH: Dakota Blackwell, Ouachita

Utility Player Kade Woods, Ouachita Christian  

Utility Player Reed Eason, West Monroe

Honorable Mentions: Hayden Federico, West Monroe; Cole Brasher, West Monroe; Seth Edwards, West Monroe; Jacob McCullers, Ouachita; Cody Wooley, Ouachita; Joby Guthrie, Sterlington; Cole Thompson, Sterlington; Ram Foster, Sterlington; Luke Handy, Sterlington; Aden Harris, OCS; Cal Idom, OCS; Jace Bernard, St. Frederick; Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Alex Rightsell, St. Frederick; Nick Womack, Claiborne Christian.

