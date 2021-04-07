Player of the Year: Devonte Austin, Wossman
Coach of the Year: Phillip Craig, Neville
First Team
Javion Richard, West Monroe
James Ross, Ouachita
PD McCraney, Neville
Kaleb Raven, Wossman
Randarious Jones, Carroll
Second Team
Sterry Leonard, Ouachita
Ja’dais Richard, West Monroe
Antonia Dennis, Wossman
Deonte Edwards, Carroll
Fred Hymes, Sterlington
Honorable Mentions
Rashad Davis, Ouachita; Dakota Gasca, West Monroe; Keegan Moncrief, West Monroe; Joe Arthur, Neville; Adrian Cole, Neville; Courtney McCarthy, Richwood; Rickey Johnson, Carroll; Albert Shell, Wossman; Cliff Jones, Sterlington; Caleb Medlin, Sterlington; Wesley Williams, Richwood; Marquez Perkins, Richwood; Seth Brown, St. Frederick; Taylor Howard, St. Frederick; Ethan Dement, OCS; Luke Spillers, OCS.
