Player of the Year: Devonte Austin, Wossman

Coach of the Year: Phillip Craig, Neville

First Team

Javion Richard, West Monroe

James Ross, Ouachita

PD McCraney, Neville

Kaleb Raven, Wossman

Randarious Jones, Carroll

Second Team

Sterry Leonard, Ouachita

Ja’dais Richard, West Monroe

Antonia Dennis, Wossman

Deonte Edwards, Carroll

Fred Hymes, Sterlington

Honorable Mentions

Rashad Davis, Ouachita; Dakota Gasca, West Monroe; Keegan Moncrief, West Monroe; Joe Arthur, Neville; Adrian Cole, Neville; Courtney McCarthy, Richwood; Rickey Johnson, Carroll; Albert Shell, Wossman; Cliff Jones, Sterlington; Caleb Medlin, Sterlington; Wesley Williams, Richwood; Marquez Perkins, Richwood; Seth Brown, St. Frederick; Taylor Howard, St. Frederick; Ethan Dement, OCS; Luke Spillers, OCS.

