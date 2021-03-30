OCS
Player of the Year: Emery Wirtz, OCS

Coach of the Year: John Green, West Monroe

First Team

Avery Hopkins, OCS

Pashonnay Johnson, West Monroe

Conleigh Laseter, OCS

Dakayla Howard, Neville

Jajuanna Briggs, Neville

Second Team

Jayden Ellerman, OCS

Akyra Briggs, Carroll

Faith Lee, Ouachita

Shamiya Butler, West Monroe

Mia Hardin, Neville

Honorable mention

Jill Peacock (West Ouachita), BreAnna Day (Ouachita), Zinerra McCarthey (Ouachita), Da’Naya Ross (Richwood), TaKizeya Baker (Wossman), Kelencia Wilson (Carroll), Nyvia Sidney (Richwood), Kalariya Howard-Brown (Carroll), Hope Tucker (Sterlington), Makayla Glass (West Monroe), Rakayla Russel (West Monroe), Shakayla Glass (West Monroe), Amia Gibson (Ouachita), Alyssa Parker (West Ouachita), Jasmyn Anderson (Neville)

