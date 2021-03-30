Player of the Year: Emery Wirtz, OCS
Coach of the Year: John Green, West Monroe
First Team
Avery Hopkins, OCS
Pashonnay Johnson, West Monroe
Conleigh Laseter, OCS
Dakayla Howard, Neville
Jajuanna Briggs, Neville
Second Team
Jayden Ellerman, OCS
Akyra Briggs, Carroll
Faith Lee, Ouachita
Shamiya Butler, West Monroe
Mia Hardin, Neville
Honorable mention
Jill Peacock (West Ouachita), BreAnna Day (Ouachita), Zinerra McCarthey (Ouachita), Da’Naya Ross (Richwood), TaKizeya Baker (Wossman), Kelencia Wilson (Carroll), Nyvia Sidney (Richwood), Kalariya Howard-Brown (Carroll), Hope Tucker (Sterlington), Makayla Glass (West Monroe), Rakayla Russel (West Monroe), Shakayla Glass (West Monroe), Amia Gibson (Ouachita), Alyssa Parker (West Ouachita), Jasmyn Anderson (Neville)
