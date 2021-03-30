West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

A few showers during the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.