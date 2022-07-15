Former Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy earned 2021 Mr. Football honors, along with Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A Most Outstanding Offensive Player, after throwing for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns this past season.
Following an allegation of inflated statistics, Calvary head coach Rodney Guin revisited the entire football season and recalculated the statistics. He came up with 3,385 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.
Guin, who assigned stat-taking duties to a staff member, ultimately assigned blame to himself for the mishap.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and to me, with a spotless record,” Guin said. “It falls on me. I sign duties out. They don’t get done at the end of the day then it’s my fault. They weren’t done correctly. We made some changes here to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Guin said Lyddy was not only a remarkable football player for the program but also a great young man, who had nothing to do with the discrepancy. Lyddy, who signed with Louisiana Tech, earned every postseason honor he received, according to Guin.
“It was an adult mistake,” Guin said. “He’s a wonderful young man. It bothers me, because I’ve been doing this a long time and consider myself to be very trustworthy. Our records are going to be correct as far as school records go. It was a mistake that we made, and it won’t affect the records going forward.”
Lyddy was voted Mr. Football by a panel of Louisiana Sports Writers Association members last December. Lyddy earned the nod over players like Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein, who completed 204 of his 313 passes for 3,228 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 65 times for 518 yards and 14 more scores during a 15-0 state championship run in Class 5A.
“The idea of padding a player’s stats is certainly nothing new,” said LSWA all-state chairperson Robin Fambrough of The Advocate. “Most of us in the media have encountered it or at least suspected it over the years. Sometimes, there are honest mistakes like adding rushing yards to a player’s totals on a PAT run or not subtracting yards when a player is thrown for a loss.
“Not everyone keeping high school stats is a trained college or pro statistician. The media and area colleges are usually willing to help those who want to learn. Rounding up averages or yardage to get a ‘ballpark’ figure is not a great practice either, but it happens. However, adding so significantly to totals in a way that skews postseason honors is disappointing. The media relies so heavily on coaches for high school statistics. Accuracy does matter.”
Lyddy will remain the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Mr. Football for the 2021 season.
