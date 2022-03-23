West Monroe 64,Ouachita 56 WBB

Played 20220121 at the OPHS Mad House, Monroe, La. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2021.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

Coach of the Year: Otis Robinson, Wossman

Player of the Year: DaNaya Ross, Wossman

First Team

Avery Hopkins, OCS

Jill Peacock, West Ouachita

Ramiah Augurson, Wossman

Pashonnay Johnson, West Monroe

Faith Lee, Ouachita

Second Team

Jayden Ellerman, OCS

Anrya Wilson, Wossman

Pashawna Wheeler, Carroll

Hope Tucker, Sterlington

Shamiya Butler, West Monroe

Third Team

Rakyla Russell, West Monroe

Mackenzie Lipa, OCS

Trystan James, Ouachita

Maddie Taylor, Sterlington

Emily Head, Claiborne Christian

Honorable Mention: Aalyriah Wheeler, Carroll; Nyvia Syndey, Richwood; Gabrielle Kelley, Neville; Anna Dale Melton, OCS; Alyssa Parker, West Ouachita; Ka’Myia Dennis, Wossman; Alyssa Dismuke, St. Frederick; Rebecca Garner, River Oaks; Ja’Liyah Everett, West Monroe; Kalaria Howard-Brown, Carroll; Allie Wainwright, Claiborne Christian

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.