2021 Record: 5-6
Quote of the summer: “Even when I left Grambling, I was in Philly (with the Eagles), and it was the same stuff we were running. I’ve seen it’s been done, and done well, so I want to bring it down here on a modified level.” — Brandon Landers, Carroll head coach
Overview: The biggest question entering the 2022 football season for Carroll is whether or not Landers can recreate the magic he had during his playing days with the Bulldogs now that he’ll be sporting the headset.
Landers, the former Aaron’s Ace and Grambling State star, is a first-year head coach, but it’s an unusual circumstance in that he coached the basketball team a year ago and was on Tank Washington’s football staff for two years prior to that. In other words, the players know Landers and he knows them. And that's important considering the returning talent.
Look no further than the offense, and you’ll find important positions filled with talented veterans. From four returning starters up front on the offensive line to standout receivers and arguably the most underrated player in Northeast Louisiana, senior running back Amareya Greeley, the Bulldogs will make opposing defensive coordinators sweat in 2022.
There’s no time to rebuild from scratch with a new head coach. Not with that stockpiled talent.
Landers hopes to borrow from lessons he learned under former Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs to have immediate success with the Bulldogs in 2022.
Offense: It all starts and ends with Greeley, or it should anyway.
Greeley has been overshadowed by some Northeast Louisiana running backs that have captured headlines across the state. Ruston’s Dyson Fields led the state in rushing at one point late in the 2021 season, Union’s Trey Holly is on pace to break the all-time Louisiana rushing record and former Neville running back A.J. Allen was The Ouachita Citizen’s Offensive Player of the Year before signing with Nebraska.
It’s easy to get lost in the fold with those other great tailbacks, but Greeley has produced multiple 200-yard rushing performances in his career and is coming off of a season where he rushed for 1,188 yards and 16 touchdowns on 180 carries while also racking up 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 catches.
“He’s a special kid,” Landers said. “He’s a guy I definitely want to give the ball in space so he can let his talent take over. Get him in space or let him be a decoy. We’ll try to get him misaligned.”
The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback, though it will be a familiar face in senior Demardrick Blunt. After thriving as a receiver, Blunt moved over to quarterback in the offseason to fill in for Zay Ford, who made First-Team All-District in 2021.
Landers feels his wide receiver room is so talented with players like junior Nate Roberts, who is coming off of 475 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches, that Carroll can make the move on offense without missing a beat at wide receiver. Roberts’ brother, junior Peja Roberts, is primed to break out with junior Alexander Cooper, senior Rafael Singleton and junior Averill Ward rounding out the unit.
Seniors Myron Thomas, Damien Toney, Braylin Young and Jy’Quarrius Brown all return on the offensive line. Freshman Jordan Holmes is a 6’3” potential prospect, who will push for playing time.
Defense: Brown was an enforcer on the defensive line in 2021, and he’ll once again go both ways for the Bulldogs.
Last year Brown recorded 80 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and six sacks with a forced fumble and fumble recovery en route to earning First-Team All-District honors. Joining Brown on the defensive line will be Davion Edwards, who will also play some running back, senior E’Marion Graham, junior Tyrone Walker and senior Donnell Myles.
Latrevion Christian returns as a senior at linebacker after leading the team with 130 tackles last season. Christian also forced six fumbles in 2021. He’ll be playing alongside sophomore Dennis Blunt Jr. and Davion Edwards.
On the backend, seniors Norris Kelly and Ashton Scott will occupy corner with juniors Xhane Williams, Jonathan Francis and Elijah Jones completing the defensive backfield. Look for sophomore Darius Briggs to also get looks in the secondary.
District outlook: What role will Carroll play in the newly formed District 1-3A? Bastrop and North Webster join the old District 2-3A with counterparts Richwood, Sterlington, Union and Wossman, so the Bulldogs will face six district opponents in 2022.
The Bulldogs are good enough to be favored in all but two of those matchups if the team can quickly mesh under Landers.
Even if that’s the case, being third in the district isn’t a given. Wossman edged Carroll in the final minute last season, and Richwood might have the most returning starters of anyone in the district.
All three squads will be talented in 2022. Union and Sterlington remain the teams to beat in the district, but Carroll has enough talent returning to compete for the top spot in arguably the toughest district in Class 3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.