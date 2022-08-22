2021 Record: 11-2
Quote of the Summer: “We prepared for this last year. Our kids got to play in the second half if we had a three- or four-touchdown lead. All but five or six games last year, those guys got in and played. Hopefully that’s prepared them. In 2009 we won the state championship. The next year we went 1-5. It’s the same type of deal we’re doing this year, so most of us were on that staff. And that was one of the things we talked about during the year. As we progressed, we knew we had to get playing time for those guys.” — Jeff Tannehill, Neville head coach
Overview: Tannehill and company laid the groundwork last year, but it’s still a tremendous ask to replace an immensely talented 2021 class.
Neville enters the 2022 season without four offensive linemen that started for three years along with last year’s starting backfield and standout defensive linemen, linebackers, safeties and corners. In all, the Tigers have to replace four of five All-State players from a season ago. Most schools couldn’t replace that type of production with the exuberance Tannehill had in the offseason.
But this is Neville after all. Talent remains, including two studs along the trenches in 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard and pass rusher Matthew Fobbs-White.
And the competition is thinner in Class 4A. The last three teams that eliminated the Tigers in the postseason are no longer obstacles in the 4A bracket. Edna Karr and Carencro moved up to 5A and were reclassified as a select school, along with Warren Easton, in the offseason.
So even though Neville has a potential rebuild on paper, many feel the path opened up for Tigers in the driver seat.
Still, this team can’t just roll out there and expect championship results, especially with limited experience. Tannehill worked hard to get younger players some Friday night action during last year’s dominant season, and he knows the team will have to continue to develop its young stars to make that deep playoff push.
Offense: How do you replace a 5-star offensive tackle in Will Campbell? You slide another 5-star offensive lineman over in Heard.
All you need to know about Neville’s 6’5”, 300-pound All-State senior offensive tackle is that LSU players used the hashtag ‘#Lance2LSU’ this summer to try and keep Louisiana’s top ranked offensive lineman in state. He’ll be an anchor up front, no doubt, but he’ll be surrounded by new starters. Junior Kameron Johnson, sophomore Thomas Campbell (Will Campbell’s brother) and senior Jayden Owens have earned starting spots on the offensive line in the summer.
“Jayden played a little bit last year, but he’s really come a long way. He’s 6’3”, 300 pounds,” Tannehill said. “He’s really worked hard to earn that spot, and he’s a senior. I’ve enjoyed watching him work.”
Sophomore Brayden Blade and senior Ronald Wilhite had a strong competition going in the offseason for the vacant interior position.
Where there might be inexperience inside, there are plenty of veteran options along the perimeter. Senior wide receiver Jaden Gibson turned heads in the summer and looks to be a breakout player for the Tigers at receiver.
“I get phone calls about him, and he’s constantly working,” Tannehill said. “He’s really done a great job this summer. He’s worked real hard, catching the ball better and routes are crisper. He has a lot better demeanor than he had last year too. But everything is still about what you do on Fridays when those pads come on.”
Junior receivers Bradley Hanlon and Cauri Hughes had a healthy competition at the X this summer, while junior Isaac Jungina solidified himself as a playmaker. Sophomore Kaleb Vaughn, who ran back a kickoff for a score in last year’s postseason, will also be a weapon utilized on the perimeter.
Tannehill felt Hughes could be a standout before the season is said and done.
“He’s flown under the radar,” Tannehill said. “He’s a track kid that can fly. He was supposed to start a game last year and then got hurt on that Wednesday or Thursday and was out for four weeks.”
At tight end, senior Michael Plummer returns along with seniors Jacob Robinson and Mason Shelby.
The Tigers will have to replace a lot of speed in the backfield with quarterback Brett Batteford and Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year A.J. Allen now gone, which will be no easy feat.
At least senior quarterback Brooks Anzalone has playing time under his belt after Batteford dealt with an injury last season. Anzalone replaced Batteford in the first quarter of Neville’s 27-7 victory against West Monroe last season and played the majority of that historic win. As for who will be his running mate in the backfield, senior Frank Mansfield and sophomore Jaylon Nichols will take turns sharing the rock.
Chandler Pettis will handle kicking and punting duties for the Tigers, and junior Jake Dill will also kick some in 2022.
Defense: If you thought the offense lost a lot from last season, wait until you hear what the defense has to replace. Auburn signee Enyce Sledge (DT), former Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Henton Roberts (LB), University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee Lorenzell Dubose (DB), District 2-4A MVP Maurion Eleam (DB) and Hutchinson signee Jaylon Blackston leave huge shoes to fill, no doubt.
While many coaches would follow that list up with a long drawn-out gulp, Neville coaches can admit how difficult those players are to replace while also pointing to some really talented players returning.
And that starts up front with players like Fobbs-White, who led the team with 16 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles a year ago. He and fellow defensive lineman D’Angelo Woods will be a two-man wrecking crew up front in 2022. Junior Jayden Webb, sophomore Brody Whatley and junior Brandon Baker will join Fobbs-White and Woods along the defensive front. Sophomores Marty Campbell, Fred Clark and Anzelon Perkins received looks along the defensive front during the summer too.
At linebacker, senior Rudy Dozier returns alongside junior Brelen Robinson. Junior Truman McNabb and sophomore Clarence Betts will round out the depth in the middle.
Junior Jaxson Parker and sophomore Cameron Riley are expected to start at corner with senior Henry Cagle and junior Marlon Eleam occupying the safety roles.
“It could be a combination of a lot of people back there,” Tannehill said. “It’s hard to replace Maurion Eleam at safety. He ran our defense for three years, and we’re replacing two really good corners.”
District outlook: The Tigers defeated all four district opponents in 2021 by a combined score of 171-0. And it could have been a lot worse.
Grant enters the mix after winning eight games in 3A last season and Tioga slides over after winning three games in 2021.
Anything short of a miracle happening, this district will continue to belong to the Tigers.
