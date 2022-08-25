2021 Record: 13-1
Quote of the Summer: “You want to go in with full ammunition. We lost our best player, and I hate that for him. Nobody worked harder for that than Tristan (Wiley). Everybody talks about what a stud receiver he is, but the fact is he hadn’t given up a pass over 10 yards all year long heading into that game. And that says a lot about what we missed on defense.” — Steven Fitzhugh, Ouachita Christian head coach
Overview: Like practically every other coach on the planet, Fitzhugh doesn’t get over losses easily.
And with or without Wiley, OCS’ headman understands the pass defense has been the team’s Achilles heel in critical moments over the last two seasons. In 2020, Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns in the 62-41 Division IV State Championship victory.
OCS edged Calvary Baptist, 40-37, in the semifinals one year later and limited Lyddy to 275 yards in the victory. However, without Wiley being able to play at corner, Southern Lab defeated OCS, 38-14, in the 2021 Division IV State Championship Game. Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard completed 21-of-31 passes for 340 yards with two touchdown passes.
“They made more plays than we made,” Fitzhugh said. “They played better than us that day.”
The competitive fire in Fitzhugh’s belly remains, as his team attempts to make a fourth consecutive state championship game appearance. There are more unknowns surrounding this OCS football team in 2022, though.
Who will replace Wiley’s 1,419 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns? Can OCS find replacements for five graduating offensive linemen without dipping too heavily into the defensive side of the football? Which Eagle defender will step up at cornerback?
An experienced backfield on offense and a fierce front seven returning on defense should help alleviate some potential problems. Not to mention, the Eagles will be loaded at safety.
OCS will enter 2022 as one of the favorites to win the state championship again, but Fitzhugh understands the Eagles have to check some boxes first with the offensive line being the greatest concern entering the season.
Offense: There’s really good news and there’s really bad news.
If you rip the Band-Aid off and address the elephant(s) in the room, the Eagles have to replace an offensive line that has played more football together than any other offensive line unit has under Fitzhugh. Four of the five seniors that graduated were three-year starters, so that was priority No. 1 for Fitzhugh and his staff in the offseason.
Senior Carter Balsamo returns with some experience after filling in for Andy Weatherford when he missed action. Junior Ryder Bentley made a name for himself on the defensive line last season but could transition to the offensive line if needed.
“That’s our main focus going into the season, finding those five guys on the offensive line that can get it done,” Fitzhugh said. “Ideally, we’d try to keep the offensive line and defensive line separate. But even last year, we had Casey Cobb and James David Miller play both ways.”
Obviously, that’s the most concerning aspect for the 2022 season, but the rest of the offense should inspire confidence. And it all starts in the backfield.
Senior quarterback Landon Graves gets back in the saddle after completing 58.2% of his passes for 2,662 yards and 34 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season. Graves is 15-1 as the starting quarterback for the Eagles.
“You go into the season with great confidence with Landon,” Fitzhugh said. “After baseball was over, he came out the very next day and did 7-on-7 and was on the money with his reads. He’s played offense, defense and different positions. He’s just a football player. He’s a winner. He is an intense competitor. Very mild mannered off the field and has an even keel personality on it. But he plays football and baseball with a competitive fire and wants to win.”
Senior Chad Strickland rushed for 1,164 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, and Fitzhugh is also excited about his return.
Wiley and Thomas Culp accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021, so players like senior Broc Hogan and juniors Tate Hamby and Mason Owens will need to increase their production in 2022. Though the unit doesn’t return a ton of production from a year ago, Fitzhugh believes this wide receiver corps has a ton of playmaking ability.
Freshman Gavin Folk and junior Jacob Chambliss competed in the offseason to see who would fulfill kicking duties this fall.
Defense: The defense has an opportunity to be extremely strong in 2022.
“We have seven guys coming back,” Fitzhugh said. “I feel like the defense is one of our strong points returning. We started six guys as sophomores last year, and they were a pretty solid defense all the way through.”
Noah Lovelady anchors the middle of the defense after leading the team in tackles as a freshman and a sophomore. OCS’ junior linebacker accounted for 134 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in 2021.
“He just sees things on the field,” Fitzhugh said. “Against Cedar Creek, he came over and said, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this will work.’ He called that play and it did. So he just has a great feel for the game. He’s a strong, fast, athletic player. He’s going to lead the charge.”
Joining Lovelady at linebacker will be senior Colin Cork and junior Maddox King. Cork is a traffic cop in the heart of the defense, and King had the fourth most tackles on the team (74) in 2021.
Up front the Eagles must replace The Ouachita Citizen’s Defensive Player of the Year in Casey Cobb, but OCS welcomes back Bentley, who had eight sacks as a sophomore last season. Junior Ben Devall recorded 10 tackles for loss in 2021 in a flex position.
On the backend, Hamby and Zach White bring experience to the safety position, as both players earned First-Team All-District honors a season ago.
The coaching staff went into fall camp looking for cornerbacks to stand out, but junior Tucker Stutts has impressed enough to be considered for the Eagles rover position.
District outlook: On paper, one could argue the district gets easier with Oak Grove moving to Class 2A, but St. Frederick is making some huge athletic leaps under Andy Robinson.
The Warriors can’t be underestimated after the team made a semifinal run and returns an experienced offense. St. Frederick will have to answer questions on defense, much like OCS up front on offense.
And you can’t count out Cedar Creek. The Cougars have had an interesting offseason with Matt Middleton’s departure early in the year followed by his summer return. Cedar Creek lost some valuable weapons like former Louisiana Tech commit A.J. Thomas, who transferred to Zachary. But the Cougars are still capable of winning big games in Class 1A.
Still, OCS and Oak Grove have swapped district titles back-and-forth the last four football seasons. With the Tigers no longer around, OCS becomes the instant favorite.
