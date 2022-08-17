2021 Record: 8-4
Quote of the Summer: “At West Monroe, you’ll always have numbers. We’re going to be talented, but it’s inexperience. Unfortunately, there’s only one way to get that experience. That’s by getting out there and playing.” — Jerry Arledge, West Monroe head coach
Overview: West Monroe can’t escape it at this point. Another season brought about another postseason heartbreaker.
Fans have become all too familiar with ‘em. Within the last five seasons, West Monroe has suffered the last-second 2018 state championship loss to Zachary (27-24), the 2019 hard-fought quarterfinal defeat at Destrehan (20-17), the 2020 ASH rematch in the semis (33-17) and last year’s 37-34 double overtime loss to No. 1 Zachary in the quarterfinals.
One punch to the gut after the next.
The postseason losses to Zachary are a bit of a sore subject amongst West Monroe fans, and Arledge unleashed an all-time rant on the officials after last year’s loss to the Broncos on KMLB’s “The Locker Room” show.
"I felt like we outplayed them all over the field.,” said Arledge less than 24 hours after the loss. “Every time they needed help in the second half, they got it.”
When asked by fans about officiating at the 7th annual Pigskin Preview this summer, Arledge responded with a smirk, "No comment."
Fans are still salty about last year's conclusion. The pain of that loss remains, but there is hope for better days ahead with impact players like junior quarterback Hayden Federico, senior running back/linebacker Chauncey Lee, junior tight end Nate Green, senior defensive lineman Jackson Snow and senior pass rusher D’arrius Zeigler returning to the fold. West Monroe will be talented but inexperienced in several spots.
Thus, growing pains could emerge as a result, but by the end of the season, the coaching staff expects to be a contender yet again in Class 5A.
Offense: Will West Monroe’s offense return to glory with the ol’ patented veer or will new offensive coordinator Kevin Davis take the unit in an entirely new direction?
Arledge tried not to give away too many secrets in the offseason, though most assume the Rebels have the pieces necessary to line up and do most of their damage on the ground again. Whatever form that takes is ultimately up to the coaches.
Federico is back as the team’s starting quarterback, and the junior displayed moxie, athleticism and leadership as a first-year starter in 2021. Even though he’s an Ole Miss commit on the diamond, Federico’s athletic ability and competitiveness gives the Rebels someone under center that oozes confidence.
“One of the most important things is he’s the type of young man that exhibits leadership,” Arledge said. “That’s very important. He’s somebody who can step up in that huddle and lead this team.”
In district play last season, Federico rushed for 248 yards and six touchdowns on 59 carries.
Federico’s running mate in the backfield figures to be Lee, who has earned All-State honors as a linebacker in 2021. Lee has become a staple of the Rebels defense through the years, and he led the team with 141 total tackles last season. But Lee also proved he could tote the rock in 2021, and he came up big in a 37-30 overtime win against Northshore in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs. Lee rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
“He’s got really good feet, and I don’t think we gave him the ball enough last year,” Arledge said. “I think he’ll certainly be one that carries the load for us.”
The Rebels return more experience in the backfield with senior running back Noah Norman. Junior fullback Clayton Perodeau, junior back Gage DeJean and sophomore Caden Willis will also be in the mix to get carries throughout the season.
Senior twins Carson Tucker and Connor Tucker are a mainstay along the offensive line, junior Matthew Hixon has transformed his body and put himself in position to maul defenders this season, and senior Blake Loring and junior Jovi Johnson will likely round out the offensive line starters.
Green received an offer from ULM in the offseason and could play more defensive line in 2022. It’s expected he’ll remain the team’s go-to tight end, but he could share reps with sophomore Cooper Simmons if the team needs Green more than expected on the defensive line.
Junior David Moore has big play ability on the outside, which was verified in the offseason with a Tulane offer. Moore, senior CJ Williams and junior receiver Grant Edmondson, who will also serve as the team’s punter, will start as receivers.
Defense: The good news is last year’s leading tackler, Lee (141), returns in 2022.
The bad news is the next five leading tacklers all graduated, which provides many question marks on this year’s defense.
Even still, West Monroe should be stout up front with Snow and Ziegler returning. Snow recorded 50 tackles and two sacks last season, and Ziegler had five tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks. Junior Hayden Stewart also returns after five tackles for loss a season ago.
The cupboard isn’t bare up front. Sophomore defensive end Parker Todd should get some playing time with his aggression alone, and he could even play more linebacker than defensive end. Junior Ni’Kaidon Williams is an unproven name to watch, as he’s pushing to see the field in 2022 also. Junior Nate Miller gives the team depth, as well.
Lee will play linebacker in 2022, though he’ll be shouldering more of the offensive burden this season. Junior linebacker Collin Watkins is the heir apparent to take over for the graduated Tag Banks at linebacker. Watkins had 24 tackles last season. Junior Cole Michael Stephens, who had 29 tackles a year ago, is expected to start alongside him, and the coaching staff has been high on sophomore linebacker Tyler Roark since he stepped foot on campus. He contributed to the Rebels’ state championship baseball season as a freshman, and he’s expected to float between linebacker and defensive end in 2021. Regardless of position, Roark will play significant snaps on defense. Senior Jaquis Slater gives the Rebels coaching staff another talented option at linebacker.
The secondary lost some heavy hitters from a season ago, including Vanderbilt signee and All-State player Jadais Richard. Senior Hunter Myers returns with starting experience at safety after recording 42 tackles last season.
The coaching staff was high on senior Isaiah Harris, senior Jeffrey Gill, junior Cayden Cunningham, sophomore Sam Raegan and Edmondson during the offseason. Junior Tyland Jones and sophomore Colton Brasher could contribute in the backend, as well.
The Rebels will have lean on the experience up front early on, but Arledge still believes this unit could be well-rounded in due time.
District outlook: The Rebels used to rule District 2-5A with an iron fist.
And while West Monroe continues to win district titles, the competition has certainly reduced the gap in recent years. Last year’s loss to Ouachita sent shockwaves across the state, but West Monroe’s 42-14 blowout win against Ruston notched a three-way tie for the district title and sent a kindly reminder that it remains at the top of the mountain.
Still, you have to think the Rebels have something to prove in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.