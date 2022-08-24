2021 Record: 4-7
Quote of the Summer: “Those guys have gone through trials and success. They’ve always prepared themselves for this upcoming season.” — Marcus Yanez, Richwood head coach
Overview: You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, eh?
That’s the hope of the Richwood faithful entering 2022. Yanez took over the program in 2019 and put an emphasis on developing talent through the junior varsity program while also playing underclassmen during a 1-9 first-year campaign.
Little by little, Richwood saw growth and even finished last season with a postseason berth after beating Bastrop, 38-0. No. 2 Abbeville sent No. 31 Richwood packing in the opening round, but Yanez saw quite possibly his biggest win of the year come after the season.
“We finished our season in the second week of November, but the kids were ready to go back to work that following Monday,” Yanez said. “As a coach, you understand the importance of recovery, but sometimes kids that eager to get back to work speaks volumes about the character of the team. I’ve seen what they’ve put in, and we’ve gone through these tough times together. And they’re still here. It’s satisfying to see the progress.”
Accountability and hunger mixed with favorable matchups against smaller schools like Ferriday, Rayville and Lincoln Prep in non-district competition could provide the Rams’ first winning season under Yanez. And that's the expectations inside that athletic building.
Offense: The Rams must replace three starters along the offensive line and two wide receivers on the outside, but the backfield remains in tact in 2022.
Junior Dantavion Nabors returns at quarterback after earning First-Team All-District honors as an athlete. Standing next to him in the backfield will be fellow returning starter Andre Williams, who saw immediate playing time as a freshman in 2021.
“The strength of our offense is in the backfield,” Yanez said. “Those two have the potential to be explosive with the football. Nabors is more of a scrambler, but he can throw the football and has some years of experience underneath him. Andre had to get his feet wet early as a freshman, but he embraced it. Andre has gotten stronger in the weight room.”
Wide receiver won’t be too shabby either, even if the Rams have to replace multiple starters. Sophomore Andrew King is a long, rangy player that could also see some time at quarterback if needed. Juniors Jontavion Dixon and Michael Wright started as sophomores last year. Wright will play a little bit of everything in 2022, just as he’s done most of his career.
Ouachita transfer Jayleen Butler is a senior addition that’s earned an offer from Louisiana Christian University in the offseason. Yanez praised Butler’s athleticism and said fans should anticipate big things from Butler on both sides of the ball this season.
Up front will be a bit of an overhaul. Seniors Tyran Washington and Fred Singleton return at right tackle and center, respectively. Seniors Shermann Henderson and Annais King were projected starters in the summer, and senior Anthony Oatis, who will be discussed as a defensive standout in a moment, was penciled in at left tackle.
“He’s out of position at left tackle. He’s primarily our tight end,” Yanez said. “So I’m hoping one of our young guys can take ownership. We’d like to move Oatis and use him sparingly at tight end because he’s full time on defense.”
Defense: Yanez has 11 starters returning from a defensive unit that allowed 29.8 points per game in 2021.
Oatis, senior linebacker Keshawn Reed and senior defensive back Traymond Wright all made First-Team All-District accolades in 2021. In other words, it could be argued that Richwood has one of the best players in the district at their respected position at every level of the defense. Now you can understand Yanez’s offseason optimism.
But Reed likely won’t be playing linebacker this season. Instead, he’ll move down to the defensive line to create one of the more formidable fronts in Class 3A.
“That’s his normal position,” Yanez said. “And that’s where he’s being recruited. He will play 3-tech. Keshawn is 6’3”, 260 pounds and is being recruited by ULL, ULM, Arkansas State and Northwestern State. Getting him experience at Mike linebacker actually helped him in recruiting because it showed his versatility. College coaches really liked the fact that they could see him stand up and play the ball and move in space.”
Reed led the team with 78 tackles in 2021. Senior Jatyren Dorsey and sophomore Tebori Sanders round out the front four, and the coaching staff is high on the potential of junior Xzander Washington as a pass rusher.
Seniors Earvonta Roe and Jamil Cloman have worked hard to put themselves in a position to start at linebacker.
Traymond Wright is a three-year starter in the secondary as a safety. Michael Wright and Butler will be wreaking havoc alongside him. Michael Wright led the team with four interceptions last season.
Twins Reshawd Roberts and Reshawn Roberts will play corner for the Rams.
District outlook: There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Richwood Rams in 2022.
The problem, however, is district competition remains at an all-time high. Sure, newcomers Bastrop and North Webster enter the fold after a combined six wins in 2021, but Sterlington and Union are fresh off of playing for a state championship.
Add to the mix Carroll and Wossman’s returning talent in the newly formed District 1-3A, and this season could provide another bumpy ride.
Still, the Rams are talented enough to produce a winning season. It might not be the 2017 roster that made a trip to the Superdome, but Yanez finally has a bunch that can take a knock and dish some out in return.
