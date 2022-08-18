2021 Record: 9-4
Quote of the Summer: “Nine wins is a great season, but we have bigger goals in mind.” — Todd Garvin, Ouachita head coach
Overview: Does it surprise anyone that Garvin found the perfect message to deliver this offseason?
One year after proving the doubters wrong with a 4-1 district record, Garvin found a way to praise the standard set by his first senior class while also challenging the returning players to strive for something bigger.
The old way of thinking might have allowed current players to be satisfied in proving it could beat West Monroe and earn a share of the district crown. But Garvin is from the real old school at Ouachita, both as a former fan in the stands and as a former quarterback.
Garvin wants to bring Ouachita back to prominence like so many of the great teams Mike Vallery coached in the 1980s and ‘90s.
The challenge this year will be getting defensive players up to speed after losing studs like Carmycah Glass and Jaylen Kincaid, among many others. Defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis has been there, done that, though, and he has some young talent to groom thanks to an impressive incoming freshman class.
The team might have to lean on the offense early on with just four returning starters on defense. Offensively, the Lions return an experienced bunch at the line of scrimmage, last year’s starting backfield and a receiving corps that Garvin believed could be special.
West Monroe, Ruston and Alexandria aren’t going anywhere in District 2-5A, but neither should Ouachita under Garvin.
Offense: If you’re looking to single out one player to stop on Ouachita’s offense in 2022, good luck. Ouachita fans might prefer the phrase, “pick your poison.”
The offense returns three All-District players on the offensive line, two in the backfield and one on the perimeter. And there are several skill players that could break out in 2022.
The top candidate very well might be junior running back Carldell Sirmons, who was a 2021 First-Team All-District selection with 688 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Sirmons showcased his versatility as an athlete and his continued development as a running back during the spring game, and Garvin praised Sirmons in the offseason for taking on more of a leadership role.
“He gives us a couple of different things,” Garvin said. “He can run inside the tackles even with his size and his frame. I feel like he’ll avoid or make most guys miss on contact. Hopefully we can prevent the big collisions with him.”
Senior fullback Jamarion Treadway will also share the load in the backfield in 2022.
Returning starting quarterback Zach Jackson was every bit a dual threat his sophomore season. With 759 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 touchdown passes, Jackson earned District 2-5A Second-Team honors. And Garvin is expecting Jackson’s game to develop even more this season.
“Zach had an unbelievable offseason,” Garvin said. “His arm has gotten a lot stronger. He’s developed more in the passing game, and that gives us more options there. He gives us that ability to be a threat in the quarterback run game, so people won’t be able to pin their ears back on Carldell.”
Senior Chaunkiveon Lewis returns as an All-District wide receiver, along with senior Mandrell Lewis and basketball star Jonathan Bradshaw.
Lewis is a proven commodity on the outside, and as a return man, but Garvin made sure to point out Lewis made some big plays last season, as well.
“He caught a ball in Week 10 and took a big collision and held onto it. It was a big third down catch that extended a drive and helped us score with around two minutes left (in the Lions’ 28-22 victory against Pineville),” Garvin said. “So he has that playmaking ability. And Bradshaw had a phenomenal spring and had a good summer. He can do some big things for us too. It’ll be one of the best receiving corps here maybe ever with those guys in the lineup. They’re special. They really are.”
Senior Noah Miller leads the offensive line as a returning First-Team All-District selection. Like Miller, juniors Gavin Waters and Trevon Bradford started all 13 games in 2021. Senior Derrick Perkins and junior Kaleb Bordelon are expected to round out the offensive line starters.
Junior Emilo Rios will handle kicking duties for the Lions.
Defense: The most experienced unit on defense will undoubtedly be the defensive line.
Seniors Chance Dora and Kendrick Cooley were honorable mention selections in district play a season ago, while juniors Donte Hall and Jadron Rush gained experience in reserve roles. Because Garvin moved senior Kris Pleasant over to the defensive side, the unit will have a lot more depth with players like senior Fred Smith and Texas transfer Eric Hardy also expecting to be heavy contributors up front.
“I think we can keep fresh bodies in there, so our depth is a big plus,” Garvin said.
Linebacker is highlighted by junior Kristian Doyle’s return. He made First-Team All-District as a flex with 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in 2021. Hall could play more linebacker this season with junior Robert Turner.
And junior Kylon Bell made the transition in the spring to dog, like former quarterback Charlie Smith made his move to the bandit position on defense.
“Like Charlie, Kylon is too talented to only be getting 10 to 15 snaps a game, so we moved them to defense,” Garvin said. “Kylon will help us out with making plays off the edge and helping out in the run/pass game. We’re excited about that position. And moving Charlie to bandit helps us out in the run game more. The bandit has to cover a little bit more in the pass pro, and we feel like he can do that. He’s kind of the quarterback of the defense.”
Junior Devin Armstead returns in the defensive backfield after recording an interception in 2021. Senior Cedric Smith and junior Jai’Briel Sheppard will round out the secondary.
District outlook: District 2-5A is a monster.
It’s become that way thanks to the emergence of ASH, Ruston and Ouachita. The Lions broke a near three-decade long losing streak with a 35-34 double overtime stunner a year ago, so no one is overlooking Ouachita in this highly competitive district.
Like the ‘90s, this district will be a weekly grind where only the strongest can survive. And Garvin has groomed a survivor in Ouachita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.