2021 Record: 15-0
Quote of the Summer: “I think our kids know it’s a different team, and the seniors on this team don’t want to be the team that didn’t get it done. Our kids have had a great work ethic. And they’ve come to work and done everything we’ve asked them to do. I don’t think the problem is within the building. I think the problem is making sure people outside this building don’t influence us, thinking we’ll just roll out and win.” — Lee Doty, Sterlington head coach
Overview: Of all the great accomplishments from the 2021 season, one particular statistic is worth repeating. The 2021 Sterlington Panthers are one of only 14 teams from Ouachita Parish to have ever produced an undefeated season in the history of the LHSAA.
So how do you top that? Well, you start by showing respect to every opponent on the schedule and taking it one week at a time. Pardon the coach cliché.
“We take each opponent very serious here,” Doty said. “We always have. We’re not just going to roll out there because we’re Sterlington and beat people. We lost some serious depth. We lost some good football players.”
The Panthers also return great ones, with three garnering Division I offers in the offseason. Senior wide receiver John Barr, junior offensive lineman Mitch Hodnett and senior defensive lineman Charlie Robinson have each broken through the mold to earn those coveted offers.
And the Panthers aren’t looking to go unblemished just for the sake of going undefeated. Sterlington begins the season with Class 5A state title contender West Monroe and will play Class 2A State Champions Amite in Week 9.
If iron truly sharpens iron, the Panthers will be as sharp as any team in Class 3A’s postseason.
Offense: The Panthers offense could be the strength of the team in 2022 after averaging 39 points per game during an unblemished season. The Panthers return their leading passer, leading rusher and leading receiver. Plus Doty loves the depth along the offensive line, despite it being more of an unknown.
Senior Mason Lawhon will handle the quarterback duties again after completing 64-of-105 passes for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for 302 yards and four scores last season.
“He’s a little bit bigger than he was last year,” Doty said. “He’s had a really good offseason. He’s the unquestioned leader of our team, and he’s hardly said a word. Our kids believe in him, and that’s the thing you look for in a quarterback.”
Junior Tremmell Colvin led the team with 1,378 yards and 18 touchdowns on 116 carries in 2021. He produced those numbers despite splitting time with three other running backs.
“We tried not to get him beat up because this is the year we’ll ride him,” Doty said. “ (Recently graduated) J’Keldrick (Miller) also evolved into such a good running back for us. This will be Colvin’s breakout year because he’ll get even more opportunities.”
The fullback position is one of the more important ones for the Sterlington Panthers, and junior Cody Copeland and senior Parker Miller are getting reps there.
After recording 890 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, John Barr returns for his senior season, alongside seniors Jacob Guthrie, Tanner Bostick and sophomore Travis Adams.
Sterlington will pack an explosive punch again at the skill positions, but the Panthers have become one of the premier teams in Class 3A with its play in the trenches. The quality of play up front shouldn’t dip too much, even if it has to replace an All-State player like Payton Parks-Smith.
Sterlington has another potential All-State player returning in Hodnett. At 6’5”, 280 pounds, Hodnett has garnered multiple Division I offers.
“He has great feet, and he’s a basketball type player,” Doty said. “He’s just a good athlete, and he’s a 4.0 student. He reminds me of (former Neville star and current LSU Tiger) Will Campbell. He’s got to get a little more of that nasty streak that Will played with, but I don’t think he’s done growing. I think he’ll be an SEC offer guy. I just think he’s potentially that good.”
Sterlington has plenty of options around Hodnett with senior Ian McGough returning from injury at center. Senior lineman Drew Huff can play guard or tackle, and junior Will Wactor and seniors Cooper Lyon and Caden Hickman will have an opportunity to get in there. Landon Taylor is a transfer from Tallulah Academy, and he’ll offer some depth up front too. Senior Kellen Hall will play tight end.
Sophomore Aidan Parker transferred in from River Oaks and has high expectations as the team's new kicker.
Defense: There’s no question about it — the defensive line will have to carry the Panthers in 2022, at least in the early going.
Robinson, who led the team in sacks with six last season, returns as the big man on campus, alongside Hall and junior Javarius Hymes at the defensive end position. Juniors Jackson Moore, Kalib Evans and Terris Coleman will give Doty options in the interior. Sophomore Elijah Logo will get some opportunities along the defensive line, as well.
“We’ve got some young kids that can play,” Doty said. “We’ve got some guys who may be playing linebacker that may transition to the defensive line. We feel good about our starters and our depth on the front line.”
If Doty has lost any sleep in the offseason worrying about certain positions, it would be linebacker and defensive back. At linebacker, the Panthers have to replace two of the five leading tacklers last season in Chase Mitchell and Luke Handy, but beyond that, Sterlington has to find a way to replace that speed on the edge.
Junior Jackson King is the team’s returning leading tackler (78), and much like Colvin, Doty expects this to be his breakout season. Junior Dylan Underwood and senior Max Risinger are likely to start alongside King at linebacker if Risinger doesn’t have to play safety.
“I always said we’d never start another freshman here, but I may be wrong,” Doty said. “We may be starting more than one freshman. It’s really a speed thing. When you play Luke and Chase and see what speed on those edges can do for you, you don’t want to lose that.”
In the secondary, Jay Bonner is a seasoned senior, who had two interceptions and one forced fumble last year. Maddox Bryan was injured last season, but he returns with some experience at safety. Any combination of Risinger, Downs and Adams will round out the defensive backfield.
District outlook: You can keep this short and sweet. Yes, Wossman, Carroll and Richwood have talent returning this season, but Union and Sterlington remain at the top of the heap after playing one another in the Class 3A State Championship Game.
Newcomers North Webster and Bastrop will learn quickly just how difficult life is in this district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.