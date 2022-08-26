2021 Record: 4-6
Quote of the Summer: “This team was extremely young last year. Multiple freshmen started last year, and when you think about it — being 14 years old and going against 18-year-olds is a huge discrepancy.” — Daniel Vanderberg, River Oaks head coach
Overview: River Oaks is outmanned, and quite possibly outgunned, in 2022.
Even if River Oaks has north of 20 players that are in the ninth grade or above, the Mustangs will face teams in District 2-1A that will triple them in size. That's an immediate obstacle to overcome.
The numbers game hasn’t exactly favored this high school in the past either. And still, Robert Hannah always featured a feisty bunch, even if the Mustangs took their lumps in 2021.
The Mustangs rallied down the stretch to finish the season with a 4-6 record, but River Oaks was outscored by the elite in the district (Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove, St. Frederick and Cedar Creek) by a combined score of 219-14.
Now it’s Vanderberg’s turn. Hannah has been the Mustangs headman for the last three decades, but will serve as West Ouachita’s defensive coordinator in 2022 after a quiet sudden departure from River Oaks.
Vanderberg steps in to take over a roster low on numbers, but he feels and hopes it can make up for it with heart and grit. What’s in store for the first-year head coach, who now gets to coach his alma mater?
Offense: The bad news is All-District selections Eli Odom (OL), Kole Vandergracht (OL) and Aidan Parker (K) are no longer on the roster for this upcoming season. The good news is Second-Team District 2-1A selection Peyton Odom returns at quarterback.
With both his arm and his legs, the Mustangs junior dual threat quarterback made several plays for the Mustangs last season. The best example of that was in a 48-42 win against Montgomery, where Odom accounted for seven total touchdowns.
“What we’re doing this year, we will ask him to do something new,” Vanderberg said. “It will put more pressure on him but allow him to distribute the ball a little more. If given the opportunity and it presents itself, then yes, he will throw the football more. But he’ll need to be able to read the defense.”
Senior Jack Skipper and junior Nic Jones will get their carries at fullback, while junior Wesley Payne and senior Hunter Jones will serve as the other featured running backs.
The offensive line will consist of senior Drew Webb, sophomore Evan Walton and junior Luke Noblit, who had a great offseason, in the interior. Sophomore Mason Blaylock will occupy one offensive tackle spot, while the other tackle spot will be up for grabs in fall camp.
Senior Jack Holbrook will be split out wide in the offense.
“We’re asking (receivers) to do something different,” Vanderberg said. “It more or less translates to being great blockers. Even if you’re not getting the ball, you have to carry out a fake and block with your heart. We’re asking them to be unselfish.”
Skipper will handle punting duties again and kicker was an unknown during the summer after Parker transferred to Sterlington.
Defense: It isn’t uncommon for Class 1A teams to feature two-way players. So River Oaks isn’t alone in that aspect.
Walton, Webb and Noblit will anchor the defensive line with Skipper and Jones behind them at linebacker. And Holbrook will be lurking as a hybrid.
Skipper recorded 80 tackles for the squad in 2021 and figures to be the heart and soul of the defense in 2022.
“One of our strengths this year will be linebacker,” Vanderberg said.
Odom and Payne will play safety while freshman Jayce Kelley and junior Porter Jones will likely be the featured corners.
This unit allowed 38.2 points per game in 2021, and Vanderberg has experience coaching the defensive side of the football as a defensive backs coach for Calvary Baptist over the previous six seasons.
District outlook: Look on the bright side.
The Mustangs won’t have to play one of the four teams that contributed to that 219-14 disparity last season. Oak Grove is now playing with the big boys in Class 2A, and the district has shrunk quite a bit since the end of last season.
Still, Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick remain obstacles in District 2-1A. And all figure to be in the mix for a Division IV State Championship run now that Matt Middleton is back to coach his son, Peanut Middleton, and the rest of the Cougars in 2022.
Vanderberg will need time to put his stamp on the football program in arguably the toughest district in Class 1A.
