2021 Record: 2-8
Quote of the Summer: “We’ve got some pieces in place to where we could be good. I think we have a chance to be. Obviously we have to stay healthy. We’ve got seven starters returning on offense and eight returning on defense.” — Mike Rainwater, West Ouachita head coach
Overview: Will the biggest staff Rainwater has ever had at West Ouachita produce the biggest wins of his career?
The Chiefs made headlines frequently in the offseason with the additions of new offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt (formerly at West Monroe) and defensive coordinator Robert Hannah (longtime River Oaks head coach).
Rainwater will have plenty of experience to lean on, but the question is whether or not he’ll have enough horses to lead the school to its first postseason appearance since 2019. Four teams in District 2-5A were Top 15 seeds in the playoffs a postseason ago, so it won’t be easy even with the added benefit of returning experience.
The season went sideways quickly for the Chiefs after suffering back-to-back non-district losses to Class 2A’s Jonesboro-Hodge and 5A’s Natchitoches Central in the first three weeks. With the district as strong as its been in quite some time, West Ouachita must get out of the blocks quicker in 2022.
Offense: The offense averaged 17.4 points per game in 2021, which is something Rainwater and Hunt are looking to improve this season.
A veteran offensive line should help springboard the Chiefs to better days ahead.
Four seniors and a junior join together to craft a veteran offensive line. Seniors Hunter Hudgins (center), Ian Hodge (guard), Houston Moore (guard) and Don Berry (left tackle) along with junior Garrett Varnell (right tackle) each got stronger in the summer.
And they’ll be blocking for an experienced backfield too. Sam Ozark didn’t start every game last year, but he did play enough at quarterback as a freshman to earn 75 snaps.
“I didn’t want to throw too much on him as a freshman,” Rainwater said. “This is Sam’s job. The keys are his. He’s accepted the responsibility, and he’s starting to speak up a bit in the huddle. He’s definitely got the tools. He’s got a big arm. We’ll try to throw it down there a little bit.”
Junior Antonio Ford, who took on a bigger role at running back with the numerous injuries sustained in West Ouachita’s backfield a year ago, had what Rainwater called a big spring. Fellow junior Corey Toston will serve as a backup running back for the Chiefs, while seniors Peyton Freer and Dustin Miller and sophomore Marlon Owens look to share time at fullback.
“We’re pretty solid at fullback and halfback. We just have to stay healthy,” Rainwater said.
Senior Seth Clampit and junior Brayden Owens will help West Ouachita stretch the field this season. Junior tight end Cayden Tolbird will also help the Chiefs establish a deep threat down the field.
“Normally you don’t consider tight ends to be able to stretch the field, but with Cayden, he’s clocked a 4.9 (in the 40),” Rainwater said. “We’ve even clocked him with a 4.8 a couple times. We feel like being able to stretch the field at tight end will help us out. We plan on throwing it more. Offensively, it allows us to take a few shots.
“We were in more of a Wing-T last year, and we had some big plays against West Monroe and Ruston down the field. But we’ll run more veer this year, which will help us control the clock.”
Junior Will Hillman is set to handle field goal duties for the Chiefs.
Defense: If there was one thing that stood out in the spring, it would have been the defensive side of the football. Senior Michael Nolan and company flew to the ball in a spring scrimmage against St. Frederick and Jonesboro-Hodge.
“That was our motto in the spring. Just be nasty,” Rainwater said. “Hopefully that carries into the season.”
Three-year starter Nolan, who has experience playing on the defensive line, will anchor the defense at middle linebacker. And he packs a wallop. He’ll be surrounded by sophomore Luke Jones and Owens. Freer will be the team’s stinger, which is more like a Sam linebacker. Those four “linebackers” will play in different spots on defense this year.
“Luke was one of them that we looked up against West Monroe and had four or five freshman playing on defense last year,” Rainwater said. “He had two picks against Ruston. I think he had one against Ouachita too. So we moved him down from safety. He’s gotten stronger and bigger.”
Up front, seniors Seth Young, Alan Dean, Kevin Sims and sophomore Cooper Talley will wage war in the trenches.
Two starting defensive backs left the team in the offseason, as seniors RJ Henderson and Raylyn Hofler created quite a scramble with their departures. Still, Rainwater will have a talented defensive backfield with senior safety Jaylin Holland and senior corner Ashton Coughran. Senior Jo Pelto will start as the team's rover and junior Corey Toston will start at corner. Sophomore Kevin Harper will float around as a utility player.
District outlook: West Ouachita’s move to Class 5A really came during an inopportune time. Thrust into a district with West Monroe back in 2019, the Chiefs knew it would have its hands full with the likes of Alexandria Senior High (a No. 3 seed that season) and the Rebels (No. 2 seed).
But after Ruston, West Monroe and a reinvigorated Ouachita Lion team claimed a share of the district title with a 4-1 record in 2021, the climb to the top of the mountain has only gotten tougher these days.
