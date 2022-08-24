2021 Record: 6-5
Quote of the Summer: “I challenge them every day. If you’re winning on a daily basis, something is wrong. We’re not challenging you. Everything we do in house is set up for them to fail a bunch of times. The goal has always been: if they’re able to understand it now and navigate it now, come September and October, we’ll be better.” — Terence Cahee, Wossman head coach.
Overview: Regardless of how the season goes, Wossman fans can expect more exposure for the football team in 2022.
First-year head coach Cahee is connected on the college football scene and is eager to get the word out about his biggest playmakers. And that’s already paid off this summer with receiver Johnny Woods nabbing a University of Louisiana-Lafayette scholarship offer.
The ultimate goal is to win football games, though, and that could take time in a district occupied by the likes of Sterlington, Union and a senior-laden Carroll squad.
The trenches will be strong on both sides of the ball, though, and Quinterious Daggs returns to the secondary for what feels like the eighth season in a row.
This team had No. 2 Abbeville on the ropes in a 28-20 playoff loss last season. If the Wildcats takes to Cahee quickly, Wossman could be a sleeper team in Class 3A.
“I watched the Abbeville film a bunch of times, and they had opportunities,” Cahee said. “But I think that gave them confidence. We don’t believe in moral victories, but we always need something to get that light bulb to go off like, ‘Oh, we can do this.’”
Offense: Junior quarterback Tristen Wooten was one of the first players Cahee met when he arrived at Wossman. And he’s been attached to Cahee’s hip ever since.
“He’s just always trying to look for ways to get better,” Cahee said. “He hasn’t missed a workout. He’s here all day, every day. He’s very headstrong. He believes in himself and is super confident, but at the same time, he puts in the work that validates it.”
Wooten filled in for his brother, Zay Wooten, some a year ago, so he enters the season with varsity experience.
His top target this season will more than likely be senior receiver Woods, who made a splash as a returner last season. Woods returned a kick 96 yards in the closing minute to beat rival Carroll, and is coming off of a track Class 3A State Championship in the spring. His speed is to be feared by foes.
Senior wideout T’Sean Ward had a strong offseason and will be more of a possession type receiver in Wossman’s offense.
“You need that with a guy like Johnny who can take the top off,” Cahee said.
Basketball star Antron Mason II joined the fold as a receiver late in the offseason, but coaches raved about his ability to make big plays on the outside.
Up front, First-Team All-District lineman Zelmarcus South returns as a senior, along with fellow seniors Jeremiah Major and Sedrick Grimes and junior Deandre Collins.
“They’re all returning starters, and they go to camps and dominate,” Cahee said. “It’s crazy because when you look at them, they’re a bunch of 5’10”, 5’11” guys — not your ideal offensive linemen — but if you talk about nasty, mean and work hard, these guys get after it. They don’t pass the eye test in some people’s mind, but for what we do, we’ll be fine with those guys up there.”
And two backs will split time in the backfield. Junior Eric Griffin will tote the rock between the tackles, while senior Michael Joiner will be the most versatile of the two.
Defense: The talk coming out of the Abbeville contest was just how dominant 6’3”, 275-pound Jayden Williams was on the defensive line. If the rising junior can build off of that performance in 2022, look out.
“I thought he dominated that game,” Cahee said. “We’ve been preaching motor, and he has lost a lot of weight. He’s been playing basketball in the summer time, double dipping. He knows we’re depending on him to do special things at nose or at the 3.”
Williams will be joined by Ke’Sean Hines, who will also play some H-back on offense. Grimes will serve some double duty, and senior Mar’reon Burrell and sophomore Ta’Mahjaye Burrell will receive playing time this season.
At linebacker, Sam Farmer will float around as a hybrid on defense.
“I believe Sam will be one of the true bright spots. He’s a kid a lot of people will come to know,” Cahee said. “He works extremely hard and has a positive attitude every day. His biggest deal has been putting on weight. He’ll be an outside linebacker/safety kid.”
Junior Javontai Spears is a three-year player at linebacker and junior Landen Profit had a great offseason at the position.
On the backend, Daggs returns for his final year as a First-Team All-District player. Cahee believes sophomore Richard (R.J.) Wilson has special written all over him, and he’ll play receiver, corner and safety this season. Junior Allen Price and senior Brian Fisher should also see some action in the secondary this season.
District outlook: Wossman is actually in a favorable position entering this season.
The Wildcats don’t lack in talent, and the pressure is off with a new head coach in a district that’s populated by two state finalists (Sterlington and Union) and a Carroll team that has been building toward this season.
In fact, one coach in the district said he would have pegged Carroll as the favorite going in if continuity remained at the head coaching position. That just goes to tell you what kind of talent the Bulldogs have returning.
But don’t sleep on Wossman. While the other teams draw hype in the preseason, the Wildcats can sneak under the radar with true game breakers like Woods possessing the ability to wreck someone’s season.
