2021 record: 9-3
Quote of the Summer: “(Last season) was a credit to a great senior class and peaking at the right time. It’s unfortunate we ran into Southern Lab, but they were the state champions and a good football team. But it was a great year.” — Andy Robinson, St. Frederick head coach
Overview: Pay attention closely.
St. Frederick is built to last. In 2021, the Warriors lost to Oak Grove and Ouachita Christian in the regular season, but the Warriors went on a run in the playoffs that saw the No. 14 seed take out No. 3 Opelousas Catholic and No. 6 Vermilion Catholic before running into Southern Lab in the semifinals.
Take one glance at St. Frederick’s roster, and it reveals the Warriors are far from a flash in the pan.
Large questions loom about replacing key starters at every single level of a defensive unit that allowed just 12.1 points per contest last year, and that includes three postseason games against three top six seeds. That’s something even the great Billy Bell would have trouble replicating, but he didn’t earn the reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in this region for nothing.
The Warriors will be young again, but the offense has a chance to be one of the most athletic units in school history. If the Warriors take a step back in 2022, it won’t be a big one…
Offense: Calling this offense potentially one of the most athletic units in school history might be putting the cart before the horse, but that claim still isn’t hyperbolic.
For starters, look at who returns at running back. Michael Thompson is back after rushing for 1,523 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.
Thompson made FBCA All-State honors as a junior last year and will once again be the key cog in the Warriors offense in 2022 behind returning starting offensive linemen Colin Ducote (senior), A.J. Jacola (sophomore), Eli Carr (sophomore) and Vasser Day (junior). Carr and Jacola started as freshmen as offensive tackles last season. St. Frederick entered fall camp with an open competition for one guard spot.
“We have more numbers at that position than we’ve ever had,” Robinson said. “The roster size is up to 54 right now. Since I’ve been here, that’s the most we’ve ever had. And that’s only with six seniors. We still have a large group of underclassmen that are developing. But at offensive line, we will look a little different. I think we’ll have more length and be bigger than we’ve been in the past.”
The Warriors will feature more explosiveness on the outside. William Patrick returns after garnering D1 offers in the offseason as a receiver/defensive back. Patrick is an elite multi-sport athlete that will keep teams honest. He’ll also return punts and kicks, as the coaching staff wants to get the ball in his hands as often as possible.
Garrett Taylor is back at quarterback, but Micah Bell transferred in from West Monroe and will be eligible to play immediately.
“Micah did a lot things really well in the spring,” Robinson said. “He has a great attitude and leadership, and it’s also great having an All-District guy like Garrett Taylor coming back. He’s athletic and can bring a lot to the table. Garrett and Micah will be two guys you see a lot of at that position, and when one is at quarterback, you’ll see the other at wide receiver.”
Taylor can also punt and kick field goals if needed.
The Warriors could play up to three quarterbacks by the season’s end. Freshman Montrell Conner Jr. transferred in and will become available in Week 8. Conner comes to St. Frederick as a track-and-field All-American, clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and an 11.09 in the 100M. Robinson has big plans for Conner in his offense in year one.
“He’s a guy that plays quarterback, but he can play wide receiver, running back and corner,” Robinson said. “There will be certain packages we’ll have for him at quarterback. He is really hard to tackle in small spaces. If he gets out, he’s gone. He’s pretty special. And if he’s not getting the ball, the defense has to account for him, so we can have the ball go the other way. He’ll have an impact as soon as he steps on the field.”
Junior Christian Dickey's strong leg will come in handy on long field goal attempts.
Defense: Replacing linebackers Thomas Marsala and Tremaine Cleveland means having to fill a combined 285 tackles in the heart of the 2021 defense.
“Two really good ones walk out the door,” Robinson said. “Both of those guys ended in the Top 10 tacklers in school history with the amount of football they’ve played.”
Senior Kendall Crosby transferred over from West Monroe and is primed to start after siting out a year. A.J. Melna returns as a sophomore and will be used in multiple roles, including linebacker. Senior Donovan Giovingo will also see time at linebacker, as well as running back.
Up front, junior Aaron Parker will give the Warriors some familiarity on the defensive line. Parker is the most experienced, but junior Sam Neitz also started a few games in 2021. The Warriors will rely on shuffling players around and utilizing two-way linemen like Jacola, Carr and Day.
“I think as the season goes, we’ll get better there,” Robinson said.
On the back end, Patrick was the one sure thing entering fall camp. Patrick recorded 100 tackles at safety as a freshman. Robinson believes the Warriors have enough skill players to fill the secondary, but the unit was a work in progress during the spring. Taylor and sophomore Anthony Jackson could potentially start at corner.
“As the season goes, I expect to see some of the younger guys fill in,” Robinson said.
District outlook: Well, if you look at it this way — one of the two teams that was able to beat St. Frederick in the district is no longer in Class 1A. Oak Grove’s move to Class 2A clears one obstacle out of St. Frederick’s way, but Ouachita Christian remains.
Cedar Creek won’t be a pushover either with Matt Middleton returning to the fold in a surprise twist.
The schedule will be more difficult with an improved Holy Savior Menard, Class 4A Franklin Parish and always-dangerous Jena right out of the gate. An 0-3 start is as realistic as a 3-0 start, but fans shouldn’t overreact either way.
The Warriors should be good enough offensively to play the part of contender again, no matter how the season starts against that stiff trio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.