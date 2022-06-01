20220329-WestOuachita at WesMonroe softball

Played at West Monroe High School, West Monroe, La. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachia Citizen. All rights reserved.

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2021.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

Player of the Year: Maddie Taylor, Sterlington

Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Nichols, West Monroe

Coach of the Year: Amy Daigle, West Monroe

First Team

Pitcher Macy Nordstrom, West Monroe

Pitcher Abigail Creighton, St. Frederick

Pitcher AnnaCate Miller, Claiborne Christian

Catcher Addie Bagwell, Neville

Infielder Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe 

Infielder Allie Wainwright, Claiborne Christian

Infielder Emma Brown, Sterlington

Infielder Ellie Loftin, Neville

Outfielder Karli Sellers, West Monroe

Outfielder Kaitlyn Worsham, Neville

Outfielder Hope Tucker, Sterlington

Utility Carolyn Dorris, OCS

Utility Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita

Second Team

Pitcher Avery Freer, West Ouachita

Pitcher Addie Nickelson, Neville

Pitcher Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita

Catcher Kaylie Dowdy, West Ouachita

Infielder Peyton Owens, OCS

Infielder Mady Manning, West Monroe

Infielder Rheagan Montgomery, Ouachita

Infielder Megan Wooley, Ouachita

Outfielder Avery Houser, St. Frederick

Outfielder Brylee Buford, West Monroe

Outfielder Ashunte Specks, Neville

Utility Kyndall Taylor, St. Frederick

Utility Aubrie Carter, Sterlington

Honorable Mention — Alyssa Norris (Ouachita), Makayla Nettles (Ouachita), Mallory Stevens (Sterlington), Piper Yarbrough (St. Frederick), Sara Shivers (OCS), Ava West (OCS), Lily Wainwright (Claiborne Christian), Annabelle Russell (Claiborne Christian).

