2022 Softball All-Parish Team Jun 1, 2022 Player of the Year: Maddie Taylor, SterlingtonPitcher of the Year: Maddie Nichols, West MonroeCoach of the Year: Amy Daigle, West Monroe First TeamPitcher Macy Nordstrom, West MonroePitcher Abigail Creighton, St. FrederickPitcher AnnaCate Miller, Claiborne ChristianCatcher Addie Bagwell, NevilleInfielder Kenzie Vestal, West Monroe Infielder Allie Wainwright, Claiborne ChristianInfielder Emma Brown, SterlingtonInfielder Ellie Loftin, NevilleOutfielder Karli Sellers, West MonroeOutfielder Kaitlyn Worsham, NevilleOutfielder Hope Tucker, SterlingtonUtility Carolyn Dorris, OCS Utility Landrie Crockett, West OuachitaSecond TeamPitcher Avery Freer, West OuachitaPitcher Addie Nickelson, NevillePitcher Bailey Neathery, West OuachitaCatcher Kaylie Dowdy, West OuachitaInfielder Peyton Owens, OCSInfielder Mady Manning, West MonroeInfielder Rheagan Montgomery, OuachitaInfielder Megan Wooley, OuachitaOutfielder Avery Houser, St. FrederickOutfielder Brylee Buford, West MonroeOutfielder Ashunte Specks, NevilleUtility Kyndall Taylor, St. FrederickUtility Aubrie Carter, SterlingtonHonorable Mention — Alyssa Norris (Ouachita), Makayla Nettles (Ouachita), Mallory Stevens (Sterlington), Piper Yarbrough (St. Frederick), Sara Shivers (OCS), Ava West (OCS), Lily Wainwright (Claiborne Christian), Annabelle Russell (Claiborne Christian). 