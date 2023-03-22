Player of the Year: Anyra Wilson, Wossman
- Carroll's Henry, Johnson garners District 1-3A honors
- Bayou Jamb 2023 heads to Rebel Stadium
- Names released from drug bust
- Bradshaw, Madison capture top District 2-5A honors
- Monterey holds off Vidalia
- Claiborne Christian softball team rolls to 16-3 start
- Rebels 10-run rule Captain Shreve ahead of district play
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson embraced new role with dominant Lady Cats
- Neville's Robinson earns First-Team All-District recognition
- Claiborne Christian's Gregory earns First-Team All-District honors
Player of the Year: Anyra Wilson, Wossman Read more2023 All Parish Girls Basketball
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The 17th annual Bayou Jamb will kick off on Friday, Aug. 25 at Rebel Stadium. Read moreBayou Jamb 2023 heads to Rebel Stadium
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The World Baseball Classic has produced plenty of drama over the past two weeks, and the end… Read moreWorld Baseball Classic final odds, prediction: Who's favored, USA or Japan?
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreRolling with underdog Pistons, chalk favorite Pelicans: Best bets for March 21
- BY ZOE COLLINS RATH | Home Field Sports
The LSU women's basketball team saw its odds to win a national championship improve signific… Read moreLSU women are in the Sweet 16, here are the those odds, futures to win National Championship
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
With the first two rounds of the men's basketball NCAA tournament complete, we're down to th… Read moreSweet 16 point spreads, odds for each men's NCAA tournament regional semifinal game
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Otis Robinson takes a business-like approach to coaching. Read moreCOACH OF THE YEAR: Robinson leads Wossman back to championship glory
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
A matchup between two local giants on the base paths, Ouachita Christian (12-6) and Neville … Read moreNeville takes 2 from OCS in 3-game set
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreBulls-76ers spread play, plus an NBA underdog on the money line: Best bets for March 20
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The No. 1 Claiborne Christian Lady Crusaders (16-3) are rolling on a 10-game win streak feat… Read moreClaiborne Christian softball team rolls to 16-3 start
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Anyra Wilson could list several reasons why she loves basketball. Among the things she’d rat… Read morePLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson embraced new role with dominant Lady Cats
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreA March Madness under play and backing the Baylor Bears: Best Bets for March 19
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePutting the mad in March Madness with an upset Hail Mary: Best Picks for March 18
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreBig Ten big men enough for Indiana vs. Kent State? Best Picks for Friday (March 17)
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Atlanta, which is a completely different track now that … Read moreNASCAR betting Atlanta 2023: Can Ross Chastain deliver? See picks to win, full field odds
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Carroll Bulldogs swept District 1-3A honors after winning the district title in a tourna… Read moreCarroll's Henry, Johnson garners District 1-3A honors
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Claiborne Christian’s Kaleb Gregory earned First-Team All-District honors after averaging 22… Read moreClaiborne Christian's Gregory earns First-Team All-District honors
