COACH OF THE YEAR: Ronnie LaSuzzo, St. Frederick
Neville hires Lopez as new head basketball coach
Supreme Court cold shoulders Monroe judicial complaints, justice says
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Miller leads Crusader charge to glory
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Manning's big bat helped keep West Monroe a contender
Longtime Winnsboro rodeo delights crowds
Updated: Former West Monroe mayor Bert Hatten dies at 96
Decades before Jazz Fest, rural Louisiana Black-owned club showcased soul music
Local Library Board straddles fence on teen sex books
Barbe gives West Monroe dose of its own medicine with late-inning magic
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ronnie LaSuzzo, St. Frederick
BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Ronnie LaSuzzo had a decision to make. COACH OF THE YEAR: LaSuzzo leads St. Frederick softball back to contender status
BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Neville High School has found its new head basketball coach in St. Frederick's Derek Lopez. Neville hires Lopez as new head basketball coach
BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
By Sam Hanna Jr. | samhannajr@samhannajr.com
By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
You might catch Mady Manning early. Heck, you might even be lucky enough to catch her a second time. PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Manning's big bat helped keep West Monroe a contender
BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The desire to prove oneself has been a firm foundation for many great athletes throughout generations. PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Miller leads Crusader charge to glory
BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Fresh off of winning the Select Division V State Championship, the Claiborne Christian Lady … Read moreClaiborne Christian's Miller named MVP of District 1-C
