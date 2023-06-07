Coach of the Year: Robby Devinney, OCS
- Butler gets UFC call-up, faces veteran Miller on ESPN Saturday
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pearson talks the talk, walks the walk with Rebels
- Chief judge holds on to tenant’s case
- 2023 All-Parish Baseball
- COACH OF THE YEAR: Devinney keeps OCS moving onward and upward
- OCS' Graves, St. Frederick's LaSuzzo receive top All-State honors
- PITCHER OF THE YEAR: West Monroe's Ferguson steps into the spotlight
- EDITORIAL: Parents playing God
- One judge recused from Benson suit
- Monroe airport drainage project sparks controversy
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreRed Sox-Guardians money line play, Diamondbacks-Nationals total: Best Bets for June 6
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Last week, if you plopped down a $165 bet on LSU to win the Baton Rouge regional, you are $1… Read moreSuper regional schedules, TV info and updated College World Series odds
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Betting on NFL win totals before training camp begins normally isn’t recommended, but there … Read moreAre NFL win totals worth betting already? Here are five teams that offer value
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The spotlight can't elude Drew Ferguson anymore. Read morePITCHER OF THE YEAR: West Monroe's Ferguson steps into the spotlight
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTigers-Phillies run total, Johan Oviedo strikeout prop: June 5 best bets
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
There’s more than meets the eye with John Pearson. And there’s plenty that grabs a casual sp… Read morePLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pearson talks the talk, walks the walk with Rebels
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA Finals, playing the spread and total in Heat-Nuggets: Best Bets for June 4
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Some say you never want to be the guy that follows “The Guy.” Read moreCOACH OF THE YEAR: Devinney keeps OCS moving onward and upward
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
A matchup between UFC legend Jim Miller and UFC newcomer Jesse Butler provided fight fans th… Read moreMiller spoils Butler's UFC debut
- Written for the LSWA
Ouachita Christian outfielder Landon Graves and Riverside Academy shortstop Camryn Loving ea… Read moreOCS' Graves, St. Frederick's LaSuzzo receive top All-State honors
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreA Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 total play and an FA Cup final pick: Best Bets for June 3
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
This week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to a track that’s been around for a while, but is new… Read moreNASCAR heads to St. Louis: See top betting picks, full field odds
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePitcher props in Blue Jays-Mets and a fun Friday baseball parlay: Best Bets for June 2
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jesse Butler will make history Saturday when he becomes the first fighter from Ouachita Pari… Read moreButler gets UFC call-up, faces veteran Miller on ESPN Saturday
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA Finals Game 1: Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat? Best Bets for June 1
Stanley Cup Finals: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights series odds, Game 1 lines and other bets
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals field is set following the Vegas Golden Knights' demolition job … Read moreStanley Cup Finals: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights series odds, Game 1 lines and other bets
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
The day’s weather was lovely — just perfect for the final gathering of the Club year for the… Read moreMonroe Garden Club holds final gathering of club year
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: I’m no fan of country music. I love most music, but country music is not one … Read moreGeorgiann Potts: It wasn’t always fame, fortune for The Judds
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read morePGA’s The Memorial Tournament is where cream rises: Best Bets for May 31
