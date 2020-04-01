Three former West Monroe stars were featured on DandyDon.com’s LSU All-21st Century team. Nearly 63,000 votes poured in to see who would represent the Tigers on offense and defense.
Former West Monroe star and current Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was the top vote getter for offensive tackles, while former Rebels Will Blackwell (guard) and Bradie James (linebacker) received enough votes to make the second team.
Because DandyDon.com allowed fans to vote on two quarterbacks — fully aware that Joe Burrow would potentially win by a landslide after throwing 60 touchdowns last season — Whitworth won by the largest margin of any LSU player. Whitworth received 84.2 percent of the 3,686 votes. La’el Collins was in second place with 13.3 percent of the vote.
Whitworth started 52 games with the Tigers and earned All-American status before going on to play in 215 games in the NFL. And he isn’t done yet. At the age of 38, Whitworth recently signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
At guard, Blackwell earned 16 percent of Tiger fans votes, trailing All-American Stephen Peterman. Peterman racked up 58.3% of Tiger fans votes.
Of Blackwell’s 16 starts, 14 of those came on one of LSU’s greatest teams of all time, the 2011 Tigers. He played a team-high 823 snaps and registered a team-high 112.5 knockdowns that season, and he even earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against Florida and Ole Miss. Like his fellow guards who preceded him, Blackwell attained First-Team All-American status in his final season with the Tigers.
Lastly at linebacker, James lost what turned into a two-man race between himself and Devin White. White garnered 52.7 percent of LSU fan’s votes, while James received 38.6 percent of the 6,235 votes.
James recorded 154 tackles in 2002, which broke Al Richardson’s 150-tackle mark set in 1981. James’ 2002 campaign capped a magnificent career of 418 tackles, which is the second most in school history.
The following is the official results for voting on LSU’s All-21st Century team:
QB
Joe Burrow (50.8%)
Matt Flynn (19.9%)
(7,933 votes)
RB
Leonard Fournette (48.9%)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (33.3%)
(4,307 votes)
WR
Ja’Marr Chase (38.6%)
Josh Reed (20.2%)
(7,436 votes)
TE
Thaddeus Moss (49.2%)
Richard Dickson (40.4%)
(2,908 votes)
C
Ben Wilkerson (57.8%)
Lloyd Cushenberry (17%)
(3,132 votes)
OG
Stephen Peterman (58.3%)
Will Blackwell (16%)
(3,340 votes)
OT
Andrew Whitworth (84.2%)
La’el Collins (13.3%)
(3,686 votes)
DT
Glenn Dorsey (51.4%)
Chad Lavalais (23.3%)
(6,354 votes)
DE
Marcus Spears (74%)
K’Lavon Chaisson (10.5%)
(3,396 votes)
LB
Devin White (52.7%)
Bradie James (38.6%)
(6,235 votes)
CB
Patrick Peterson (42.1%)
Tyrann Mathieu (36%)
(8,215 votes)
S
Jamal Adams (36.5%)
LaRon Landry (35.1%)
(6,033 votes)
