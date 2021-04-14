West Monroe football signee Jason Cooper encapsulated what signing day means to so many athletes across the country with one comment Wednesday morning.
“This has been my dream since I was a little kid, to play college ball,” Cooper said. “It’s finally coming true.”
Cooper was one of five Rebel athletes to fulfill that dream when they signed Wednesday at West Monroe High School. Cooper signed with East Texas Baptist University, while football teammate Derome Williams signed with Evangel University (Missouri). Basketball star Keagan Moncrief gave his John Hancock to Pearl River Community College (Mississippi), baseball slugger Britt Jordan stayed in the Simoneaux family by signing with Baton Rouge Community College and the soccer team’s Ethan Treno signed with Central Baptist College (Arkansas).
Signing day was a long time for West Monroe’s First-Team All-Parish defensive back, as he’s been in contact with East Texas for the last couple of years.
“They’ve showed interest years ago, and it felt like home the first time I visited,” Cooper said. “They said they would try me at corner and safety. I prefer safety but I’ll play any position they need me at.”
While Cooper has had a long-standing relationship with East Texas, Williams’ relationship with his new coaches is still fresh. The First-Team All-Parish running back for the Rebels got the opportunity to play at the next level a couple of weeks after the shortened 2020 football season.
“It was really important to me because I worked hard from being a little kid until now to be able to sign at the next level,” Williams said.
From the football field to the pitch, West Monroe featured a diverse lineup of signees Wednesday, as soccer’s Treno took advantage of a recruitment organization Next College Student Athlete, which matched Treno’s likes and studies with Central Baptist College. That led to a campus visit for Treno.
“I tried out with the team, and they liked me. They offered me a scholarship,” Treno said. “A few weeks later, we got done talking about it and I called the coach and told him we’ve got everything figured out.”
Treno will look to become Central Baptist College’s newest goalie.
Basketball stud Moncrief worked his way back onto the court after missing time with an injury. That put Moncrief behind the 8-ball when it came to his college recruitment, but after West Monroe coaches sent his highlight tape to several junior college coaches, head coach Kyle Hill’s phone started lighting up. Suddenly, coaches were offering Moncrief through phone conversations with Hill.
Ultimately, though, it was Pearl River Community College that had an inside track.
“Well, I recently found out me and the coach are cousins,” Moncrief said, laughing. “But that’s not why I chose them. (Former Rebel) Langston (Powell) used to go there and said they had a good coaching staff and they won a lot.”
Moncrief can play inside or outside but will likely be utilized on the perimeter more at the next level.
And finally in baseball, Jordan, who has hovered around .500 for most of the 2021 season, will carry his hot bat down south.
Through Jordan, head coach Wade Simoneaux saw his fifth player sign to play at the next level. After Josh Pearson (LSU), Logan Shurden (Southeastern), Lane Little (ULM) and Reed Eason (LSU-Eunice) signed earlier in the year, Jordan became the latest Rebel on the diamond to find a home at the next level when he committed to Baton Rouge Community College, which is coached by Simoneaux’s son, Thomas Simoneaux.
“You always want to be comfortable in your next step, and that was part of my decision,” Jordan said. “I just want to be able to expand my playing career, and wherever I can do that is perfect for me.”
Wade Simoneaux felt his son was getting a steal with Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.