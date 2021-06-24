Kade Woods didn’t foresee “cheerleading” becoming his primary role with the Ouachita Christian Eagles on the team’s journey to winning a Division IV State Championship in 2021. But he embraced even if he couldn't help his teammates win back-to-back state titles.
“I really turned into a big cheerleader because I knew when I was on the field, I liked to hear people cheering me on,” Woods said. “Whenever anybody had a question about pitching, they could come to me. It was good for me just to let them know what I see.”
Woods didn’t have a say in what role he’d be relegated to unfortunately. Cheering on his teammates was all he could physically do after undergoing season-ending surgery at the Andrews Institute in Birmingham, Ala. Woods suffered a partial distal tear in the UCL, which led to the Alabama signee ultimately being sidelined. He first noticed discomfort against West Monroe, where he struck out nine of the 12 batters he faced on March 19.
“The doctors told me that there’s no way of telling when it could have happened. It really started bothering me against West Monroe in the fourth inning. I think I already had one out and then got the second and third out, but I started to lose my control,” Woods said. “We’re looking at a six- to eight-month rehab. They did a full reconstruction.”
Despite playing his final game in April and missing the entire Division IV postseason, Woods was still dominant enough to warrant Second-Team All-Parish honors.
Woods was actually en route to earning potential MVP honors before the injury occurred. Woods was 3-1 with 55 strikeouts and nine walks in 27.1 innings pitched. He also boasted an ERA of 1.02 while also hitting .355 with three home runs.
OCS head coach John Parker said the news forced him to sit back and take a deep breath, knowing his star pitcher would not get to finish his final season with the Eagles on the field.
“You look back on it and obviously the things that we were able to accomplish, it feels good to know the kids came together as a team. Kade was a huge part of that,” Parker said. “He contributed and also had positive energy at practices and in the dugouts of games.”
The road to recovery has been a smooth one for Woods. The surgery went well, and the scar is actually smaller than he anticipated. So far he’s eight weeks down and well on his way.
“Three weeks ago I started picking up weighted bands and dumbbells,” Woods said. “I started picking up a little more weight. I should be starting some loose easy throwing motions side to side.”
Woods' playing days at OCS may be finished, but with a full recovery, Woods best days on the diamond are hopefully ahead of him. Playing against some of the best teams college baseball has to offer in the SEC is more than enough motivation for OCS’ ace to get back in the game.
“I like competition,” Woods said. “I like playing guys to my level or better than me. It’s exciting to be on that big stage. Competing against the best guys in the country, that’s exciting to think about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.