When you have two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft ahead of you on the depth chart along with who knows how many other future first-round selections occupying space within the same room, it’s imperative to find ways to stand out.
That was the challenge for Alabama’s Slade Bolden, who found himself behind the first and second receiver selected in draft (Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy) along with the team leader in receiving yards (DeVonta Smith) and another receiver that caught 33 passes in 2019 (Jaylen Waddle). To put it plain and simple — this isn’t West Monroe any more.
“I was pretty sure going in that this was going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Bolden, who won the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 after his senior season with the Rebels. “It’s rewarding, though, because (the competition) made me better as a player and as a person.”
Starting out at Alabama in 2018, Bolden found himself getting by as a player wearing many hats. He flirted with a position change at safety before the season, got some playing time on special teams and developed more as a wide receiver through hard work and determination. Still, Bolden received a redshirt in 2018 before making a major splash in 2019.
“I knew I had to put myself in a position to produce in other ways because we had so many talented guys, especially at my position,” Bolden said. “My main role was special teams starting out, but I wanted to really contribute on offense. I felt like I had a good spring (2019) and fall to put myself in position to do that. And I was also working some at quarterback, like I did at West Monroe. I knew I could definitely do that.”
It started out as one of Alabama’s best-kept secrets. Bolden, who rushed for 1,460 yards and passed for 1,622 yards in his senior season for the Rebels, was going to be a gadget player at Alabama. What that meant was Bolden was going to have special packages devoted to him playing quarterback, where he would take the snap and either run it, hand it off or throw it. Many know this formation as the “Wildcat,” formation, which really blew up in the late 2000s when the Miami Dolphins put running back Ronnie Brown at quarterback six times in 2008’s 38-13 victory against the New England Patriots. The gimmick became a popular fad in the NFL for a few years after the Dolphins went 10-3 over the next 13 games that season by utilizing that formation.
Despite having one of the best quarterbacks in college football, No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama installed their own version of the Wildcat with Bolden, dubbing it the “Slade-Cat.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban felt comfortable having Bolden take snaps in key parts of the game for a few reasons. Last September, Saban told Touchdown Alabama Magazine, “(Bolden) is a core special teams guy, that has developed nicely for us. He has done a really good job in that regard. He also was a high school quarterback, who we just thought maybe there is something that we could utilize him for in short yardage, and he does a good job of that.”
Bolden got his first chance to run the formation against South Carolina. With a 31-13 lead in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide faced a 3rd-and-2 from South Carolina’s 31. Bolden trotted into the game and received the snap for a two-yard carry and first-down conversion for the Crimson Tide.
“It was so much fun,” Bolden said. “We tried to keep it quiet during the year. We didn’t run it much because we wanted it to be a special package.”
It turned out to be an extremely significant one. Five weeks later, the Crimson Tide were in a surprising battle against Tennessee in the second half. Tagovailoa left the game with an injury, and Mac Jones assumed quarterback duties for Alabama. The Crimson Tide led the Vols by eight points in the third quarter when Jones and running back Najee Harris put together a productive drive to get Alabama to Tennessee’s 6-yard line.
After showing the package twice already in 2019, Bolden entered the huddle for a second-and-goal attempt. Bolden received the snap, but instead of running the football, he threw it over Tennessee defenders’ heads and into the arms of Miller Forristall for the six-yard score.
“I’ve always been the underdog,” said Bolden, who is 5’11” and 191 pounds. “And I’ve always had people say I can’t do something. When I signed with Alabama, it started off with, ‘You won’t ever play.” Then it was ‘You won’t play that much.’ Then it goes to ‘You won’t ever start.” Now, it’s like, ‘You won’t ever get drafted.’ There’s always something you can’t do. To play wide receiver some early that year to playing in the wildcat to scoring a touchdown at Tennessee, I’m not doing this for anybody else. I’ve always known I could do it.”
Bolden said he believed that underdog mentality and perception helped gain him fans at Alabama before he ever took a snap in the “Slade-Cat.”
“If you just make a few plays, and I’m not even talking like being a starter, our fans will back you,” Bolden said. “It’s crazy. I made a few plays on special teams, and I would gain followers on Twitter. I see it with other guys too. Our fan-base is just so big and they really follow it differently.”
Bolden finished last season with four rushes for 10 yards and two receptions for 34 yards. His touchdown pass against Tennessee was his only attempt of the season. He also recorded six tackles on special teams and even forced a fumble against Auburn in the 2019 Iron Bowl.
Bolden evolved into a gadget player in 2019, but will he take the next step in his Alabama career and become a starter at wide receiver this fall? Just recently Bama Insider ran a video on YoutTube asking that very question, “Who will be Alabama’s third receiver in 2020: Slade Bolden, John Metchie or Tyrell Shavers?”
If it’s measured by hard work, Bolden believes he’s done enough to get a shot. But ultimately that decision isn’t up to him. All he can do is put himself in position to contribute when called upon.
“I can’t predict or tell you what I will be,” Bolden said. “Coach Saban will make that call at the end of the day. My mindset is to be the best I can be on the field. I push myself every day like I am the starter. If don’t start, that’s not on me. That’s not my decision. I will be happy for whoever does. We’re all brothers in the room. I love my teammates. I want them to succeed as much as me, but my mindset is I want to be the best player I can be.”
The word is already out how Bolden can affect the game in the “Slade-Cat.” Perhaps word will follow about how smooth his game is on the perimeter this fall.
