POY Lafaedria Green
COY Stan Humphries
Big School
First Team
Faith Robinson, West Monroe
Dezarae Stewart, West Monroe
Skylar Buie, Ouachita
Dakayla Howard, Neville
Jajuanna Briggs, Neville
Second Team
Amaya West, West Monroe
Skylar Buie, Ouachita
Jill Peacock, West Ouachita
Cambria Hargrove, Ouachita
Jenna Farrar, Neville
Small School
First Team
Bran’Terrica Johnson, Carroll
Zaria Singleton, Wossman
Pashonnay Johnson, St. Frederick
Conleigh Laseter, Ouachita Christian
Emery Wirtz, Ouachita Christian
Second Team
Akyra Briggs, Carroll
Avery Hopkins, Ouachita Christian
Ronniesha Walker, Wossman
Alyssa Dismuke, St. Frederick
Jayden Ellerman, Ouachita Christian
