POY Lafaedria Green

COY Stan Humphries

 

Big School

First Team

Faith Robinson, West Monroe

Dezarae Stewart, West Monroe

Skylar Buie, Ouachita

Dakayla Howard, Neville

Jajuanna Briggs, Neville

Second Team

Amaya West, West Monroe

Skylar Buie, Ouachita

Jill Peacock, West Ouachita

Cambria Hargrove, Ouachita

Jenna Farrar, Neville

Small School 

First Team

Bran’Terrica Johnson, Carroll

Zaria Singleton, Wossman

Pashonnay Johnson, St. Frederick

Conleigh Laseter, Ouachita Christian

Emery Wirtz, Ouachita Christian

Second Team

Akyra Briggs, Carroll

Avery Hopkins, Ouachita Christian

Ronniesha Walker, Wossman

Alyssa Dismuke, St. Frederick

Jayden Ellerman, Ouachita Christian

