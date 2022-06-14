Seven-year-old Jarrett Allen never had the chance to see his $8 help someone in need.
His heart was set on it, and he entrusted it to his mother, Emily Allen.
Tragically, Emily fulfilled her son’s wish shortly after he died in a drowning accident. And she’s been giving back in her son’s name ever since.
“Unfortunately, he never got to give it, but a little bit after his passing, I was going to work with a friend of mine when we saw a gentleman, who was a veteran,” Emily Allen said. “I felt a tugging on my heart from the Lord, like this is who that $8 needs to go to. I told him who the money was coming from and that I hoped it would be a blessing to him. It became very heavy on my heart to fulfill needs with blessing bags.”
Tragedy for parents Russ and Emily Allen, and all who loved Jarrett Allen, birthed project8, which is in the process of becoming a non-profit organization. The mission statement is to help those who are in desperate need and help them become a follower of Jesus Christ.
Emily Allen, a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School, has spearheaded the organization in her son’s name, and hosted packing parties in North Little Rock, Ark.
“We gather at a local studio and we pack bags,” Emily Allen said. “We disperse them amongst all who is there, and we take the bags and go to different parts of the community. We hit the streets, ourselves, where the homeless people are and let them know that they are loved and see whatever needs there are and minister to them.”
Each month has taken on a new theme, but the essentials in the packing bags are mostly consistent. Non-perishable food items, water, flashlights, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, along with seasonable items like sunscreen and bug spray, are all placed inside of a drawstring backpack, which in itself is purposeful.
Emily Allen’s father, Phillip Odom, along with her brother, John Odom, wanted to do their part. So they came up with the idea of a golf tournament.
“I was just like, ‘Hey, whatever y’all want to do…’” she said. “And it took off with a great response.”
The first annual Jarrett Allen Memorial Tournament will debut at the Frenchman’s Bend Country Club in Monroe on June 24, where three-person teams will compete for numerous prizes. Odom reached out to Frenchman’s director James Moore about the idea of a tournament and was going to start by trying to fill out one session, which would be 28 teams.
“It filled up before I put my first flyer out,” Odom said. “I had eight on the waiting list, so I said, ‘Alright, let’s do two.’ It sold out quickly, and just the other day, I was still getting some donations. That’s what’s incredible is the amount of people donating. I had my buddy say, ‘Phillip, I don’t even play golf, but I’m going to write you a check.’ I knew it would be a success, but we’ve already raised over $15,000. It’s unbelievable.”
With room for only two additional teams in the morning and afternoon of the tournament, the tournament has already been deemed a success before it even starts, and that’s got Emily Allen thinking about hosting a separate tournament in Arkansas.
“My hope and plan is to possibly host one here in Arkansas next year, along with the one we’ll have in Monroe,” Emily Allen said. “It’s been so crazy because God has just laid out every step. It has been so seamless and continued to grow with other people partnering with us. The donations and materials just keep flowing in, and now people in other states are having their own packing parties, using the same ideas.”
For those who missed out on signing up for the golf tournament, you may still donate by visiting jarrettproject8.org.
Odom said the satisfaction for him is helping his grandson do what he had a passion for at 7 years old. And that’s what drives Emily Allen every single day.
“God is just so faithful,” Emily Allen said. “As hard as this tragedy has been, he does bring beauty from ashes. I’m so thankful he laid this on my heart because it has brought so much joy in the midst of the pain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.