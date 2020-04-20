Abby Allen is trying. She’s attempting to remain positive after her senior season at Ouachita was interrupted by circumstances out of her control. Instead of dwelling on what could have been — perhaps setting a home run record that would never be broken at Ouachita Parish High School — she’s chosen to set her sights on the future at South Alabama.
“It’s been weird and very unexpected, but I am focusing on what I can control,” Allen said. “I’m trying to be as positive as I can be.”
It might be an easier chore in reflection. After all, Allen was selected as the LSWA’s Miss Softball in 2018, earned The Ouachita Citizen’s Player of the Year, had the title of Class 5A MVP and numerous other honors in her illustrious career.
Then again, the chase for 20 homers in 2020 would’ve been nice to finish…
“That was one of the first things I said to her after we got the news that the LHSAA was canceling the rest of the season,” Ouachita head coach Samantha Welch said. “She’s always made it her goal to get to 20 home runs, and it seemed like whenever she would get close, teams would stop pitching to her. This is the most home runs she’s had this early into the season though.”
To say Allen was on a tear in the limited season Ouachita played would be an understatement. Allen entered the season with the school record for most home runs already (43) and blasted 13 home runs in 16 games played in 2020.
“I try not to think about stats like that, but I feel I would have hit (20) this year for sure,” Allen said.
Allen’s ridiculous 2020 campaign didn’t stop with the 13 homers. Allen was batting .596 with a slugging percentage of 1.538. She also had 38 RBI and drew 17 walks.
“I’ve never seen anybody have that high of a slugging percentage before,” Hamby said.
Even after all of her accomplishments, which includes earning a scholarship to South Alabama and committing to play for the Jaguars when she was a freshman, Allen was always trying to refine her game. One way she tried to do that was to generate enough power to “mishit” a ball over the fence. Allen did that in 2020.
“I think I accomplished that,” Allen said. “I was sometimes surprised teams were still willing to pitch to me, and the fact some of them were still challenging me inside.”
While Allen was smashing home runs on the softball field, she was maintaining her 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Allen even played a new position in 2020.
Hamby had the idea to move senior Kendyl Patton behind home plate and have Allen man third base this season. After playing three seasons behind the plate, Allen was unsure about the move.
“’Oh my goodness’ was what I thought,” Allen said. “But that’s what coach thought was best for the team, so I just went with it. I don’t think I was very good at it, because my whole life I haven’t done much of anything but catch. I played first base in travel ball, but that’s nothing like third base.”
The move certainly didn’t cost Ouachita on the field, as the Lady Lions ripped off a 14-2 start to the season. And though the season has ended, the hard work for Allen certainly hasn’t.
Allen received some workout equipment from a local crossfit gym that she’s a member of, so she’s been following workout plans that have been posted online. As one goal was ultimately taken away from her, a new one emerges — to excel at the highest level possible in college softball. And if it’s anything like her high school career, Allen is going to need a bigger trophy case for all the numerous postseason awards she’s bound to garner.
“I had an awesome career, and team-wise, we had so many good memories that I’m trying not to dwell on the way it ended,” Allen said. “My favorite memory is winning that state championship in 2018. To be down seven runs and come back and win it all, that’s something I’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.