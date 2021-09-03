After bringing the crowd at Bill Ruple Stadium to their feet on numerous intoxicating scores during a thrilling 27-24 victory, Neville senior running back A.J. Allen was asked one simple question in the aftermath. Allen, who went most of his high school career without fielding a Division I offer, was asked if he felt slept on a bit minutes after changing a rivalry game with his explosive plays.
Allen answered without hesitation.
“A lot…” Allen said. “I had to make a statement.”
Neville and Ruston fans heard him loud and clear Friday night. With a jaw-dropping 97-yard return, swift 70-yard touchdown run and clutch 62-yard touchdown reception, Allen was undoubtedly the best football player on the field in the latest chapter of Neville and Ruston's rivalry. His head coach was almost speechless after the performance.
“Good God, he’s electric isn’t he?” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill asked after the heart-pounding win.
Allen’s biggest moment came in Neville’s darkest hour. After rallying to take a lead in the second half, the Tigers gave up the go-ahead score to Ruston with 1:50 remaining in the game.
Down 24-20 and facing a 4th-and-19 from Neville’s own 38-yard line, the Tigers put Allen in the slot and took their chance. Allen got the separation he needed off the line, came back for the football, made the grab and shrugged off a Ruston defender before high stepping into the end zone with 45 seconds remaining. Just like that his 62-yard reception put the Tigers back in front.
“It was crazy on our sideline,” Tannehill said. “(Ruston defensive coordinator) Kyle Williams did a heck of a job scheming us up. In the second half and in the fourth quarter, we tried to get it to him as much as we could. AJ Allen, he just makes it happen. And what a throw by Brett Batteford after struggling a little bit.”
The TCU commit rushed for 136 yards, recorded 62 receiving yards and totaled three scores in the victory. On a night where everything seemed to be going right for Ruston early on, Allen’s big plays shifted the momentum to Neville’s sideline in a hurry and changed the complexion of the entire game.
“He’s a good running back,” Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh said. “He’s hard to tackle. We knew that going into it. We have to run to the football better. You can’t leave one guy on the edge trying to hem him up because he’s a hell of a running back.”
One might call the dramatic ending ironic after last year’s triple overtime loss to Ruston. Neville surrendered a 21-0 lead before falling to the Bearcats in triple overtime in which the Tigers gave up a Hail Mary in the second overtime. That fueled the Tigers this offseason.
“They got that touchdown last year, and every day we thought about that this summer. We remembered that to this day,” Neville defensive lineman Enyce Sledge said. “Every day in the workouts, we thought about it. Today we came out ready to go. Even though it didn’t start out good, we came out and made sure it ended good.”
Allen was just one of the Friday night heroes for Neville Friday night. After being pushed around a good bit in the first half, Neville’s defensive line stepped up in the second half.
Neville’s 3-star defensive lineman and Baylor commit Sledge made his third tackle for loss in the third quarter to force a Ruston punt. Even though Neville's offense was stagnant in the third quarter, the Tiger defense kept the team in it.
“The second half, we made some adjustments and shut them down pretty good except for that one score,” Tannehill said. “Hats off to our defensive linemen. They stayed on the field the whole game. And our offensive guys just made a play here and there, just enough, for us to be able to win the football game.”
Down 17-7 in the fourth quarter and facing a pivotal fourth-and-15 from the Ruston 29-yard line, Batteford threw the first of his two touchdowns to Jaden Gibson to bring the Tigers within three points. Neville regained the lead one possession later when Allen broke free on the 70-yard touchdown scamper. But that came after Neville’s defensive back Griffin McGee recorded a tackle for loss to force the three-and-out.
Tannehill praised his defense after the victory.
“Sledge and (Matthew) Fobbs-White and Kendell January, they played their guts out tonight,” Tannehill said.
If you want to oversimplify things in the first half, Ruston was simply more physical. How else do you explain a 16-play drive that took up the opening eight minutes of the first quarter? Or a 12-play drive that culminated in a Dyson Fields touchdown at the end of the second quarter? That made it a 17-7 affair at halftime.
Fields, by the way, ran the ball 24 times for 134 yards in the first half alone.
Though Ruston clearly had the advantage with its rush attack, Neville still did some good things in the first half. In fact, that opening 16-play drive culminated in a 27-yard field goal by Will Fendley after January and Fobbs-White combined for a tackle for loss on third down.
And after that field goal, Neville took a lead on the ensuing kickoff. The electric Allen caught the ball at the 3, accelerated up the right sideline, juked a defender and then cut back in the open field for a thrilling 97-yard return.
Three possessions later, Ruston regained the lead in the second quarter thanks in large part to a third-down conversion near the red zone that saw Jaden Osborne find his 259-pound fullback Jachua Knighton for a 20-yard gain. Osborne polished off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run before Fields added another in the quarter.
Fields finished the game with 178 rushing yards on 39 rushes.
Batteford completed 9-of-17 passes for 121 yards and two scores for the Tigers.
Up next for Neville is another rivalry matchup, as Ouachita visits the Tigers after defeating Airline in Week 1.
