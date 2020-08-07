The two-man team of Mark Kent Anderson and Zack Kirksey won the championship flight at the 25th annual Neville Tiger Scramble Golf Tournament at Frenchman's Bend Country Club on July 24.
The team of Anderson and Kirksey scored a 54, while Bob Cooper and Dr. David Trettin finished second with a 57, followed by Jarrell Palmer and Chad Carter's 58.
Neville head football coach Jeff Tannehill and Tommy Aiken came out on top in the first flight with a 63. Mike and Matt Creighton followed in second place (63) and Michael Harvey and Bruce Hanks placed third (64).
In the second flight, Mickey McCarty Sr. and Mickey McCarty finished in first place with a 67, while Chuck Anderson and Billy Anders followed with a 67 and Scott Shelby and Scott Zenter placed third (67).
Joey McGinn and Terry Reeves took the third flight with a 69, as David Clary and Michael Gilbert (69) and Taylor Hance and Dustin Christy placed second and third, respectively.
The event is held each year to fund scholarships for Neville students. At the end of the year, the event will fund two $8,000 scholarships for four years at $2,000 per year.
