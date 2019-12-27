Taevan Anderson gunned home 11 points in the fourth quarter as Oak Grove pulled away for a 59-42 victory over Sterlington on Friday afternoon in the Sterlington Shootout.
The tournament concludes Saturday. Boys games include Homer vs. Bastrop at 10 a.m., Delhi vs. Richwood and Oak Grove vs. West Ouachita at 11:30 a.m., Bastrop vs. Caldwell at 2:30 p.m., and Sterlington vs. Mangham at 4 p.m.
Clinging to a 42-39 lead with 4:42 left, the Tigers broke the game open with a 17-0 binge. Anderson fueled the run with eight points as Oak Grove surged ahead, 59-39.
Sterlington led 15-11 at the end of the first period and 27-20 at the break, but the second half belonged to the visitors. Oak Grove outscored the Panthers 13-6 in the third quarter and 26-9 in the fourth.
Josiah Brown’s deep 3 at the buzzer sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 33.
Mike Givens’ three-point play gave Sterlington its final lead, 36-33.
Consecutive baskets by Dalton Allen put the Tigers ahead to stay, 37-36. Anderson drilled a 3-pointer from atop the circle, and Bud Holloway followed his own miss to close out a 9-0 flurry with the Tigers up 42-36.
Anderson spearheaded a trio of Tigers (2-0) in double figures with 22 points, followed by Demon White with 11 and Allen with 10.
Givens and Fred Hymes shared high-scoring honors for the Panthers (11-4) with 12.
Richwood 86, Homer 50
De’Jarvion Mathis scored 10 of his 18 points in the second quarter as Richwood overwhelmed Homer.
Wesley Williams pitched in 14 points for the Rams (10-6).
Jayshun Miller was top scorer for the Pelicans (7-8) with 20 points. D’anthony Kimble and Star Thomas contributed 12 and 10, respectively.
West Ouachita 47, Delhi 27
Caleb Williams flipped in four 3-pointers as West Ouachita stymied the Delhi Bears.
Both teams started off slow with the Chiefs taking a 5-4 first quarter lead. Williams reigned in a trio of 3s in the second quarter as the Chiefs opened up a 20-16 halftime advantage. West Ouachita stretched the margin to 36-23 at the end of three.
Williams accounted for 16 points and Reid Guirlando 11 for the Chiefs (12-3).
Cash Vaughn topped the Delhi (6-7) scoring with eight.
Mangham 94, Caldwell 49
Tae Gayden funneled in 28 points as Mangham rolled to a convincing victory over Caldwell in Friday’s tournament opener.
Settling the issue early, the Dragons jumped out to a 31-9 first quarter lead, and widened the gulf to 57-29 at the interval.
Gayden was complemented by Shun Haynes with 18, LaDarrius Robinson with 17 and J.T. Smith with 11 for the Dragons (4-6).
Jaheem Canada had 14 and Jaquarious Thompson 12 for the Spartans (5-5).
