Donning a ULM fishing jersey means something to Jacob Andrews and Connor Nimrod. It also means something to their opponents.
“People think of college football championships and they’ll think of Alabama or whatever. It’s like the same when people see ULM jerseys walking around at a college fishing weigh in,” Andrews said. “They look at those jerseys and say, ‘Hey, they’ve won the big championship a few times.’”
The Warhawks have captured the Fishing League Worldwide National Championship in 2013 and 2018, and Andrews and Nimrod are hoping to carry on that tradition when ULM’s fishing duo makes the near 24-hour drive to New York in a few months. That’s a long time for two people to share the same vehicle, but fortunately for them, they’ve grown accustomed to spending long days with one another in a boat. A beautiful friendship emerged as a result.
“Oh it’s going to be a lot of ‘Bring Me the Horizon’ and ‘Slipknot’ on that trip,” Andrews said.
Andrews, who played baseball at Ouachita before picking up the fishing rod at ULM, hit it off rather quickly with Nimrod, who moved in from Kansas. Their immediate bond took shape through their love of fishing, and truthfully for Nimrod, that’s what helped make him a Warhawk, though it wasn’t the sole reason he chose ULM.
“It was kind of wild growing up in high school and following Hunter Freeman, Spencer Lambert and Tyler Craig and then getting to meet all those guys,” Nimrod said. “It was real nice. The team was big enough to have a lot of kids on it, but it wasn’t too big to where you wouldn’t know everybody. They took me in right away.”
Andrews and Nimrod are coming off of a B.A.S.S Nation College Championship victory over fellow Louisiana competitors back in March. ULM’s duo brought in the winning 29.88 pounds.
“It kind of just went our way the entire day,” Andrews said. “Connor caught one on the very first cast of the day. We knew they were spawning, so we went to look for fish on beds. Every fish we saw bit. You have those days fishing, where you can just tell you’re going to do really well.”
Nimrod said it was all going their way, and they felt good about it after they broke the 20-pound mark. But securing the biggest catch of the day, an 11-pound bass, almost ensured the duo’s victory.
“Usually when you break that 20-pound mark, you feel pretty good about it,” Nimrod said. “Knowing we had 22 (pounds), we were guessing that we had it, but then we caught that 11-pounder. We pulled up about seven pounds. We knew we were close to 30.”
Andrews and Nimrod followed that win with another, as the ULM duo won the MLF event on Lake O the pines with a total of 26.5 pounds.
The victory sends Andrews and Nimrod to New York’s St. Lawrence River, where they will compete against the country’s best college teams in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship from Aug. 12-14.
Andrews and Nimrod estimated they’d be competing against hundreds of others in New York, and the two are already putting the work in when it comes to studying the map.
With their selections of crankbait and vibrating gigs, ULM’s dynamic duo on the water are hoping to draw attention for big catches. As two fishermen who grew up in different fishing areas might, Nimrod and Andrews grew up using different tactics, but each have borrowed from one another throughout their fishing careers.
“One thing that Jacob has taught me really well is finding a group of fish that are up shallow that people overlook,” Nimrod aid. “A lot people just blow through an area. He’ll sit down and find the fish people overlook.”
The styles have merged through the years. Andrews has used a smaller line in clear water now thanks to Nimrod.
And perhaps that can lead to more titles for ULM. Or that’s the goal at least for Nimrod and Andrews.
“For us, it’s just as big as any other national championship,” Nimrod said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.