The speeches were similar and the excitement was palpable. Coaches from big schools like West Monroe to smaller ones like River Oaks had the opportunity to preview their upcoming seasons at Catfish Cabin Wednesday afternoon at the first “High School Baseball Preseason Preview.”
And of course, it allowed opportunities for baseball coaches, and friends, to rib one another.
“You listen to everybody poor mouth about how bad we’re going to be and listen to the kids say the same thing, like they’re just excited about the season and all that kind of stuff. But this is a lot of fun,” Ouachita Christian head coach John Parker said. “We do have some of the best coaches in the state right here in our area. And we have some of the ‘winningest’ coaches in the state right here. Northeast Louisiana baseball is really good.”
Coaches were quick to point out their youth and lack of experience in certain spots, but Neville head coach Paul Guerriero had less clichés to hide behind on Wednesday. With eight starters returning from a team that made a trip to Sulphur last postseason, this Neville baseball team is primed for another stellar year.
“We do have a lot of guys back,” Guerriero said. “There’s a lot on their back, but the thing we have to learn to do is there’s going to be adversity and we have to respond to that. We have to respond and keep everything together.”
LSU signee Zeb Ruddell highlights a potent offense for the Tigers in 2022.
Unlike Neville, West Monroe, West Ouachita, Ouachita, Sterlington and OCS have huge holes to fill this season. Defending state champs Sterlington and OCS will have to replace most of last year’s lineups, but it’d be unwise to call the 2022 season a rebuild for either club.
“We lost seven starters, and the two returning starters we have were our eighth and ninth batters last year. But we’ve got a good group coming in, and they’ve been in the program for a while. We expect to do what Sterlington does,” Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said.
And Parker has one of the least experienced clubs he’s ever had. What was initially four returning starters became two due to injuries.
Though they might lack experience, Parker still has seven seniors returning to the fold that know what expectations are for OCS baseball.
“We drill that into our kids’ heads,” Parker said. “We’ve been very blessed to hang a lot of banners on that wall out there. The culture is we expect to win, no matter if we’re playing West Monroe or a 1A school or Class B school.”
Speaking of West Monroe, the Rebels have spots to fill but they figure to be in a better position than their fellow District 2-5A competitors with the likes of Ole Miss signee Hayden Federico, LSU commit John Pearson and sophomore standout Trey Hawsey returning. Pearson missed last season with an injury, but will be heavily counted on in 2022.
“They have to be leaders if they were on the field last year,” Simoneaux said. “Our only two returning position players, Hawsey and Federico, they have to step up and lead. And not vocally but by example.”
West Ouachita and Ouachita might experience growing pains early on. The Chiefs must replace seven starters, but Landon Clampit's return to the mound with his experience should help alleviate early issues.
“I think they’ll play hard every time out, but we’ll run into a lot of issues early with the inexperience we have,” West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas said. “As the season goes on, we have a high ceiling of playing better baseball late in the year.”
Like West Ouachita, the Lions return an important piece on the mound in Jacob McCullars. The problem the Lions have, though, is the lack of experience behind him. Ouachita head coach Josh Morrison said the Lions don’t have any varsity experience behind their ace.
“We’ve come a long way with the arm strength, but you can’t teach the speed of the game,” Morrison said. “Getting guys on the mound with game experience is hard to do in scrimmages. We’re just trying to get our guys’ feet wet.”
Claiborne Christian will put some eighth graders on the field in 2022 to surround returning stars like Logan Wedrall, who made All-Parish last season after helping the Crusaders win their sixth state championship a year ago.
“Expectations remain the same,” Olinde said. “They always will be. Last year, we lost three pretty good seniors, and I’ve gotten some eighth graders that are having to replace them so we’re young. I don’t know, maybe I have a couple guys that can drive even. It’ll be an interesting year, but we’ll figure out where the pieces need to fit.”
River Oaks has eight of nine starters returning, and St. Frederick has some heavy hitters returning to the fold in catcher Thomas Marsala and pitcher Garrett Taylor.
Both coaches praised the level of competition in District 2-1A and throughout the region.
“The brand of baseball in Northeast Louisiana is no doubt comparable to any other area in the state,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.