Ask any coach they’ll probably tell you the same thing — it’s tough to beat a good team twice.
That was the task for the No. 10 West Monroe Rebels, as they attempted to knock off No. 6 Alexandria for the second time this season.
The Rebels made that task more difficult with two fourth-quarter turnovers that ultimately broke a 17-17 tie and aided ASH in a 33-17 semifinal victory.
West Monroe opened up the playbook on the first drive of the game, as four members of the Rebels touched the football with dives, sweeps and counters galore. A Brett Norris reverse and a 15-yard pass to ULM signee Rylan Green gave way to a short-yardage AJ Howard score for the Rebels to take a 7-0 lead on the road.
That lead was short lived.
Jaylon Williams’ 40-yard return on the ensuing kickoff set the Trojans up for a quick answer. Abu Kamara scored from a yard out for the Trojans to tie the game, 7-7.
ASH struck again on its next offensive possession when quarterback Judd Barton took a draw 70 yards for the score.
West Monroe running back Derome Williams piled on the yardage after contact on the next offensive possession. Williams ripped off a 16-yard run followed by a 13-yard gain. ASH held strong in the red zone, however, and the Rebels had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Luke Stagg.
A pass interference call against the Rebels put the Trojans back inside the red zone on Alexandria’s final offensive drive of the half. The Trojans offensive line started generating a strong push up front, as Alexandria running backs started gashing the Rebels with runs between the tackles. Another pass interference in the end zone gave the Trojans a 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Two incomplete passes and an Aidan Swanner tackle for loss led to a 21-yard field goal attempt by Abel Peterman that missed the uprights.
Williams ripped off a 35-yard run on the Rebels next possession, as West Monroe threatened to score with less than two minutes to go in the half. The Rebels got the ball all the way to the Trojans 30-yard line before ASH came up with an interception with 28 seconds to go in the half. That allowed the Trojans to enter halftime with the 14-10 lead.
Barton rushed for 91 yards in the first half, and the Trojans quarterback continued to hurt the Rebels with his feet in the second half. In an empty set, which was the same formation Barton scored on in the first half, Alexandria’s signal caller kept it for nine yards to keep the chains moving early into the third. Barton then dialed up receiver Tre Culbert on back-to-back plays to get the Trojans inside West Monroe’s 15-yard line. The Rebels defense stiffed up in the red zone to force another Peterman field goal attempt. This time Peterman came through with a 31-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 17-10 advantage in the middle of the third quarter.
Needing a spark on offense, the Rebels went back to Norris’ reverse for a 25-yard gain. As the clock ticked away in the third quarter, West Monroe struggled to gain yards between the tackles against Alexandria’s stout front.
After the reverse, West Monroe dialed up the play-action pass, as quarterback Lane Little connected with Howard for a 26-yard gain to get the Rebs to the 15-yard line. This time the Rebels came through with a red-zone touchdown, as Williams took a pitch 13 yards for the touchdown, tying the game at 17-17. Williams led the team with 152 yards on 16 carries.
A Chauncey Lee tackle for loss on ASH’s ensuing possession eventually led to a Trojan punt, which placed the Rebels on their own 40-yard line. A Williams fumble, however, was pounced on by the Trojans and ASH took over in West Monroe territory. West Monroe stopped ASH for three straight plays to force a 4th-and-6 scenario. But ASH rolled the dice.
Barton stared down a blitz and hit an open man on a crossing route for the pivotal first down. A facemask at the end of the play moved the ball to 8-yard line. Barton connected with TJ Johnson for the short-yardage score.
Little’s fumble on the ensuing Rebel possession was recovered by ASH, and Barton continued to make crucial completions, as the Trojans got back inside the red zone with a touchdown lead. Barton finished the drive with a 5-yard toss to Culbert.
ASH blocked Peyton Todd’s punt with 2:26 left to play and recovered it for a safety.
West Monroe finished the season with a 7-2 record.
