Chalmette at West Monroe - Rd. 1 Class 5A 2020 Playoffs

Played at Don Shows Field at Rebel Stadium, West Mornoe, La., 27Nov2020. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen

 TOM MORRIS -- (318)237-3030

The Alexandria Senior High Trojans swept district honors after making a state championship game appearance in 2020. 

Judd Barton was named Offensive MVP of the district, while Jermaine McNeal earned Defensive MVP honors. 

West Monroe was still well-represented with nine players making first-team, while Ouachita and West Ouachita also had several first-team members. Here's the complete list: 

District 2-5A First-Team Offense: 

MVP: Judd Barton, ASH

QB: Judd Barton, ASH; Zach Shaw, Ouachita; Jaden Osborne, Ruston

HB: Jarvis Newton, ASH; Ketravion Hargrove, Ruston; Derome Williams, West Monroe; Devian Wilson, Ruston

WR: Tray'von Culbert, ASH; T.J. Johnson, ASH; Andrew Frazier, Pineville; Brandon Kimes, Ouachita

TE: Shield Taylor, ASH; Rylan Green, West Monroe 

OL: Cole Jeansonne, ASH; Dylan Dauzart, ASH; Kaden Moreau, Pineville; Richard Page, Ruston; Thatcher Moorehead, West Monroe; Cam Smith, West Ouachita

Athlete: Deontre Griffin, Ruston

Kicker: Caleb Phillips, Ruston

Returner: Jarvis Newton, ASH

District 2-5A First-Team Defense

MVP: Jermaine McNeal

DT: Sirlarrius Reed, West Monroe; Jamarie Monette, ASH; Eric Pleasant, Ouachita; Greg Davis, Ruston; Devan Butler, West Ouachita

DE: Zurilius Swaizer, ASH; Jalen Penegar, Ruston; Brock Harvey, West Monroe; Cody Wooley, Ouachita; Wyatt Bagwell, West Ouachita

LB: Jermaine McNeal, ASH; Cayle Wheeler, Ouachita; Bryant Ford, Pineville; Dalton Herbert, Ruston; Jordan Williams, Ruston; Chauncey Lee, West Monroe

CB: B.J. Green, Ruston; Kamari Vorrice, ASH; Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita; Chris Holmes, Pineville; Paul Manning, West Monroe

S: C.J. Kittling, ASH; Jalen Brown, Pineville; Jason Cooper, West Monroe; Deon Hudson, Ouachita; Jacob Martin, Ruston

Flex: Kameron Miller, Pineville

Punter: Peyton Todd, West Monroe

