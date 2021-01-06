The Alexandria Senior High Trojans swept district honors after making a state championship game appearance in 2020.
Judd Barton was named Offensive MVP of the district, while Jermaine McNeal earned Defensive MVP honors.
West Monroe was still well-represented with nine players making first-team, while Ouachita and West Ouachita also had several first-team members. Here's the complete list:
District 2-5A First-Team Offense:
MVP: Judd Barton, ASH
QB: Judd Barton, ASH; Zach Shaw, Ouachita; Jaden Osborne, Ruston
HB: Jarvis Newton, ASH; Ketravion Hargrove, Ruston; Derome Williams, West Monroe; Devian Wilson, Ruston
WR: Tray'von Culbert, ASH; T.J. Johnson, ASH; Andrew Frazier, Pineville; Brandon Kimes, Ouachita
TE: Shield Taylor, ASH; Rylan Green, West Monroe
OL: Cole Jeansonne, ASH; Dylan Dauzart, ASH; Kaden Moreau, Pineville; Richard Page, Ruston; Thatcher Moorehead, West Monroe; Cam Smith, West Ouachita
Athlete: Deontre Griffin, Ruston
Kicker: Caleb Phillips, Ruston
Returner: Jarvis Newton, ASH
District 2-5A First-Team Defense
MVP: Jermaine McNeal
DT: Sirlarrius Reed, West Monroe; Jamarie Monette, ASH; Eric Pleasant, Ouachita; Greg Davis, Ruston; Devan Butler, West Ouachita
DE: Zurilius Swaizer, ASH; Jalen Penegar, Ruston; Brock Harvey, West Monroe; Cody Wooley, Ouachita; Wyatt Bagwell, West Ouachita
LB: Jermaine McNeal, ASH; Cayle Wheeler, Ouachita; Bryant Ford, Pineville; Dalton Herbert, Ruston; Jordan Williams, Ruston; Chauncey Lee, West Monroe
CB: B.J. Green, Ruston; Kamari Vorrice, ASH; Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita; Chris Holmes, Pineville; Paul Manning, West Monroe
S: C.J. Kittling, ASH; Jalen Brown, Pineville; Jason Cooper, West Monroe; Deon Hudson, Ouachita; Jacob Martin, Ruston
Flex: Kameron Miller, Pineville
Punter: Peyton Todd, West Monroe
