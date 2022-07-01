Dell Ashley is a man of few words.
So it seems unfair to ask Sterlington’s former head football coach to describe what the school and community mean to him.
“I don’t even know where to start,” Ashley said. “It’s just been a lot of hard work between me and a lot of other people. Sterlington is a very special place. I don’t know any school like it that has as good academics and athletics.”
Sterlington football went from crawling in its formative years to standing with giants under Ashley. And if you ask current principal and former head football coach Jason Thompson, the Panthers don’t run with titles under himself and Lee Doty without Ashley’s contributions years prior.
“I really don’t remember who said it, but I remember someone saying he is the Godfather of Sterlington football,” Thompson said. “When he came to Sterlington, I was in college out of state and I just don’t recall ever seeing Sterlington football like it’s become. He laid the foundation for a lot of success that we’re able to have now, and that includes the championship in ’16. He provided me and our football team with everything needed to be successful.”
Ashley’s coaching journey began shortly after he graduated from Northeast, now ULM, back in 1978. He joined Franklin High School’s staff down south, where he got to rumble with Acadiana on an annual basis. For eight straight years, he battled in a difficult district in Louisiana’s biggest classification, but that’s also where he learned the split-back veer, which he would later bring to Sterlington.
Before Ashley made his way to Sterlington, though, he headed Pickering from 1986 until 1996. Pickering turned the corner under Ashley’s watch, but home came calling. And Ashley saw the potential for something big at Sterlington.
“It was a challenge,” Ashley said. “Family was close by, and I just saw a lot of potential at Sterlington and thought it would be a great place to raise a family too. I think any place has a chance to be successful if you work hard enough and have enough support, and I knew Ouachita Parish had supportive people.”
It didn’t take Ashley long to transform Sterlington into a respectable program. And heck, he did far more than that. The first real changing of the guard occurred when Sterlington defeated Oak Grove, 35-34, on a Thursday night in 2001.
“That was a big deal because Sterlington never even really competed with Oak Grove before,” Ashley said. “When they first heard we were going to scrimmage Oak Grove, they thought we were crazy because we might get hurt or something. It was baby steps back then. The weight room was important. We were way behind there, and it took us about two or three years to catch up. We developed that work ethic. That night was the first time we beat Oak Grove. We never lost to them again while I was head coach. We won the next six in a row.”
The following year Sterlington made it to the Class 1A State Championship, where the Panthers came up short, 24-18, to Port Sulphur. The Panthers moved up to Class 2A the following season and still made it to the Superdome, where the Panthers lost, 41-21, to West St. John.
Sterlington went 111-34 and won five district championships under Ashley’s watch. But in 2007, Ashley achieved the final step in his plan and entered administration.
“When that opportunity came, coaching was such a grind… A lot of time away from family, but administration gives you a chance to catch your breath a little bit,” Ashley said. “Most of the time you don’t have a lot of worries as far as kids and opponents and scouting. Football never quits. Twelve months a year all the time. Even on vacation, you’re thinking and preparing. It’s just a lot going into it. Guys who have been in there for 40 years, I don’t know how they do it.”
Ashley hired both Thompson and Doty before ultimately retiring. Thompson pursued the same opportunity as Ashley after winning the 2016 state championship.
“(Ashley) was the first guy I went to,” Thompson said. “Administration was something that was on my mind, and I knew eventually it was something I would do. I’ll always cherish the conversations we were able to have. His words had a huge influence on me.”
Just like under Thompson, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat under Doty. Sterlington’s newest head coach led the Panthers back to the Superdome in 2018 and most recently led Sterlington to a 15-0 season that culminated in a 2021 Class 3A State Championship. When Doty arrived to Sterlington in 2016, Ashley was still the principal of the school. Just like he saw in Sterlington way back when, Ashley saw potential in Doty, who thought he hung his whistle up after coaching St. Mary’s to a championship game appearance in 2015.
“I wasn’t planning on ever being a head coach again,” Doty said. “Heck, I wasn’t even planning on coaching. I just came up here to enroll my kids in school and got to talking with Coach Ashley and Coach Thompson, and a year later I’m the head coach. It was almost like he was guiding me toward this because he thought I still needed to be doing this. And he was right. I still have plenty left in the tank. I just needed to be in the right place.”
Even though Thompson is running the show as the school’s principal and Doty oversees the football team, a familiar face, or better yet, Sterlington football’s “founding father” is always near.
“Well retirement is good I tell you,” Ashley said. “My wife and I, we love to travel some, and we still keep a close eye on Sterlington. In fact, I was up there this week saying hello to everybody. They got everything under control. We’re always here if anybody ever needs to talk or if something pops up. But we’ve just been doing a lot of relaxing and running after grandkids.”
