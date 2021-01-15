Donnie Aultman has reached the pinnacle of his profession.
The Ruston High alum and Louisiana Tech grad climbed the college football ranks as a referee and officiated the National Championship Game between Ohio State and Alabama on Jan. 11.
After the shock wore off, Aultman suited up for the job and made sure to appreciate the magnitude of what lied ahead.
“I was lined up by Ohio State’s sideline, and an assistant coach told me congrats and to not forget to soak in the moment,” Aultman said. “The most nervous you get is right before the opening kickoff. When the kicker is approaching the ball, at that point, you kind of get into the game. It’s just another game at that point.”
Leading up to the big game, Aultman did a lot of reflecting about how he got into officiating.
“After I graduated college in 1994 I started working at CenturyLink and a guy there invited me to a spring game at Ouachita in 1995,” said Aultman, who went on to referee games that involved past Heisman winners. “I didn’t have a uniform or anything. I wore black shorts and a white shirt. I mainly observed, but he did let me step on the field and get a feel for it.”
Robert “Robin” Chappellie, the one who persuaded Aultman to give it a try, talked with Aultman throughout the summer about becoming a referee. And by the next football season, Aultman was already working as an official four days a week.
“I originally wanted to do baseball, but with my job I couldn’t take off a lot of afternoons,” Aultman said. “With football, I was able to work until 4:30 or 5 (p.m.).”
Aultman worked middle school and high school games up until 2004 when he first got his crack at college football. Jimmy Jones, who was the Monroe association’s assignment secretary at the time, also worked SWAC games. He, along with other referees in the association, got to work college scrimmages at Louisiana Tech and ULM.
“Those guys working those scrimmages would invite you to get some experience there,” said Aultman who has worked as a back judge in the college game. “That’s where you kind of broke in. Now, back when I was getting involved with it, you wanted to go to scrimmages in the college ranks where there were supervisors who were over conferences.”
Supervisors were basically like the college version of an association’s secretary. Aultman worked many Louisiana Tech camps, developed relationships and had others put in a good word for him. His big break came when he worked a college scrimmage at McNeese State and the Southland Conference Coordinator of Officials Jim Harvey liked what he saw from Aultman.
Aultman went on to work Southland Conference games and some Sun Belt games from time to time. For the first two seasons, Aultman was still working high school games on Friday night also, but in 2006 there was a major shift involving Southland Conference referees. Officials in the Southland Conference, Mountain West Conference and the Big 12 merged into one conglomerate. That allowed Aultman to work a few Mountain West and Big 12 games, though he remained a Southland official.
In 2008, Aultman faced a big decision — stick with the Southland Conference where he had the opportunity to referee Big 12 games or take an offer to become a Sun Belt official. After weighing the pros and cons, Aultman decided to call Division I games on a regular basis with the Sun Belt, but he left on good terms. And in 2010, Aultman was asked to join the Big 12 family. It was a dream come true for Aultman, but that didn’t mean there weren’t hiccups along the way.\ “So in 2010 the first game I work is Oregon State and TCU in Jerry’s World (Dallas),” Aultman said. “I’m in my hotel room the night before reading the rule book when I felt something funny on my side. I was in terrible pain and it felt like I was going to pass out. I had a kidney stone. My family was with me, but my kids were so young at the time. I had one guy with me that I really knew on the crew. So he took me to the emergency room. Thankfully, I was able to make it through that game.”
It’s been a whirlwind since. Aultman has officiated games at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, called the last two Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls and refereed games involving Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.
“Still to this day RGIII was the best athlete I’ve seen,” Aultman said. “He just had a different mode. It could’ve been because that was my first year in the Big 12 and maybe that’s why he still stands out. I had him against Kansas at the time, and it was just unreal.”
Another player that stood out to Aultman was Alabama running back Derrick Henry. During pregame of Alabama’s 2015 contest against Wisconsin, Aultman’s jaw dropped at how massive Wisconsin’s offensive line was. And he was also mesmerized by an Alabama “tight end.”
“I didn’t see the back of his jersey, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s a big tight end,’” Aultman said. “Then he gets the handoff and rushes for like 60 yards on the first possession. I’m like, ‘Wow, (Henry’s) a running back?’” One of the Wisconsin defensive backs tried to tackle him and he tried to huddle up with the Alabama players afterward. And Cam Robinson had to point him out, saying this guy needs to be looked at.”
Aultman said the players he always tends to marvel over are the linebackers. For him, it’s hard to fathom a player being that big while possessing the agility to move from sideline to sideline like a defensive back. And there’s never a shortage of great athletes in today’s game.
Unfortunately for Aultman, though, there’s also no shortage of controversy involving officials either, now that referees must make the difficult “targeting” call.
“I love replay because targeting is the only call we make where if you’re in doubt, they want you to throw the flag,” Aultman said. “Like if you’re in doubt when you see the wide receiver grabbing a defensive back, if I’m in doubt they tell me not to throw the flag. I have to know that’s holding.”
Referees aren’t perfect. Aultman will be the first to tell you. But officiating college football games has brought Aultman, and sometimes his family who travels with him to games, a perfect view for the game he loves. More than two decades of officiating experience has led to traveling across the country and, more importantly, sharing the football field with some of the greatest athletes the college game has ever seen.
