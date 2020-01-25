Devonte Austin tossed in 32 points, and Wossman played its typical suffocating defense in a 78-55 triumph over Richwood on Friday night.
Wossman (22-4, 3-0) moved into sole possession atop the District 2-3A standings, while the Rams dropped to 16-8, 3-1.
Three straight points by Devin Hampton — a transition layup and one-of-two free throws — staked the visitors to their only lead, 3-2.
Wossman replied with an 8-0 flurry on two Brandon Dennis free throws, Terrikiris Smith’s baseline drive, Nick Lavender’s two-handed throwdown and Austin’s fast break layup to go up 10-3.
Richwood climbed within 10-7 on a short pullup by Kerry Meneweather and Ronderrick Hill’s transition layup, but the Rams would encounter tough sledding for the remainder of the evening.
With both teams applying full court pressure the entire game, the Wildcats attempted 25 more shots than the Rams (74-49). Wossman shot 31-of-74 (41,9 percent) from the floor, 3-of-12 (25 percent) from 3-point range and and 13-of-26 (50 percent) from the free throw stripe. Richwood, meanwhile, was 20-of-49 (40.8 percent) from the floor, 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc and 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) from the single-point line.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort in the first quarter,” Wossman coach Casey Jones said. “We made it tough for them to get clean looks at the basket, and I thought our offense fed off of that.”
Three buckets by Austin and a Smith layup pushed the spread to 18-7, and the Wildcats maintained an 11-point lead, 20-9, at the end of the frame.
Picking up where he left off in the first quarter, Austin scored seven points in the first two minutes of the second period to help Wossman build a 30-11 cushion.
Wossman went up by as many as 23, 40-17, when Smith knifed his way inside for an authoritative one-hand slam.
Richwood closed out the half on a positive note behind two buckets — one a 3-pointer — from De’Jarvion Mathis, but still went into halftime trailing 44-25.
“I thought at the end of the second quarter, we got a little lackadaisical,” Jones said. “We talked about that at halftime. You have to maintain focus for 32 minutes. That’s tough, sometimes. I thought we came back in the third quarter, and played a lot better.”
Buckets by Wesley Williams and Meneweather brought the Rams within 48-32 midway through the third quarter.
Austin and the Wildcats then landed the knockout punch. Eight straight points by Austin on an open 3-pointer from the left corner, a driving layup off of a cross court pass from Smith, and another trey from the right wing triggered a 14-0 run to put Wossman in command by 30 (62-32).
“Devonte had a great night,” Jones said. “We are the type of team that when somebody gets it going, the other kids keep giving him the ball. We did a good job of getting the ball to Devante tonight.”
Wossman carried a 62-34 lead into the fourth quarter, and Richwood was never closer than the final margin.
Austin was complemented in the Wossman scoring by Smith with 13, and Nick Traylor with 10.
Devin Hampton had 11 points for the Rams (16-8, 3-1), whose five-game winning streak came to a halt.
Next: Wossman visits Carroll on Tuesday and is at home vs. Union Parish on Friday.
Richwood embarks on a three-game road trip with stops at Bastrop on Tuesday, Carroll on Friday and Union Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
_______________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Richwood 9 16 9 21—55
Wossman 20 24 18 16—78
RICHWOOD (16-8, 3-1) — Devin Hampton 11, Wesley Williams 8, Michael Sherman 7, Jamauri McNeal 6, Ronderrick Hill 6, De’Jarvion Mathis 5, Kerry Meneweather 4, Anaji Wordlaw 3, Luke Harris 3, Courtney McCarthy 2.
WOSSMAN (22-3, 3-0) — Devonte Austin 32, Terrikiris Smith 13, Nick Traylor 10, Nick Lavender 8, Brandon Dennis 4, Kaleb Raven 2, Jay Jones 2, Lavonta Sylvester 2, Shannon Robinson 2, Demond Walker 2, Jaron Green 1.
Three-point goals — Richwood 2 (Mathis, Harris). Total fouls — Richwood 21, Wossman 24. Free throw shooting — Richwood 13-28, Wossman 13-26. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
