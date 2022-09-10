Most coaches don’t get to wear championship rings often.
Sure, there are exceptions to the rule, but many coaches win a championship, wear the ring a few times and then store it away. After hosting a state championship ring ceremony for Ouachita Christian’s track and field teams on Thursday night, OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh decided he would wear his ring for Friday night’s contest against Oak Grove. But when he went to reach for his ring, he noticed the 1997 football state championship ring, and he just knew he had to wear it.
“They’re jewelry that you really won’t wear a lot, but they’re reminders,” Fitzhugh said. “Our 1997 football team went into Week 1 of that season without our leading rusher. At the same time we were missing our starting linebacker that ran a 4.4. So we went into that season without our fastest offensive guy and defensive guy, and that ’97 team bonded and responded to adversity. They beat Oak Grove in the last game of the season.”
Fitzhugh made sure to tell his team about the time the Eagles defeated Oak Grove, 53-35, 25 years ago, and without starting tailback Chad Strickland, OCS had similar success in a 48-20 victory against the Tigers Friday night.
Strickland, who had surgery on Wednesday for a broken leg suffered in Week 1, led the team in cheers at the beginning of the game before watching from the end zone. At the game's conclusion, Fitzhugh’s wife and daughter pointed to the scoreboard after the Eagles lost their No. 28 for the season a week prior.
“They ran up to me and said, ‘Do you see how much y'all won by?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we won big!’ And they said, ‘No, 48 minus 20 is 28,’” Fitzhugh said.
Ask any high school football coach that’s been around the game long enough and they’ll tell you the same thing — “You never really know what you’re going to get with teenagers.” A great week of practice can sometimes lead to laying an egg on Friday, and sometimes a poor week of practice is punctuated with one of the best performances of the year.
Fortunately for OCS, the latter took place this week. Three key injuries in Week 1 lingered at practice, which concerned Fitzhugh some entering Friday night's contest against OCS' arch rival. The team lacked the enthusiasm of a normal Oak Grove week, but that didn't affect the Eagles' play Friday night.
After dealing with a near two-hour lightening delay, the Eagles took Steven Fitzhugh Field with a 22-0 home record since the field was named after its head coach. And the Eagles improved to 23-0 by feasting off crucial turnovers, performing long, exhausting offensive drives and having players step up for missing starters Strickland, Broc Hogan and Parker Paine.
Among the many spectacular performances was Landon Graves’ night through the air and on the ground. Graves accounted for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing and 100 rushing yards and three more scores on 22 carries.
Zach White, who is now playing both sides of the ball, led the team in rushing with 103 yards and two scores on 22 carries also. He also accounted for eight tackles, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss in the victory.
“I was just so proud of our guys,” Fitzhugh said. “(Tate) Hamby, Zach White, (Jett) Hudnall, (Noah) Lovelady, (Mason) Minvielle, those guys went from having some spells and breaks in the ballgame a couple weeks ago to not stepping off the field very much.”
OCS fell behind 7-0 after Corey Jones' six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Oak Grove’s lead was short lived, as OCS answered three minutes later with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Graves to Lovelady. Graves found the end zone with his legs in the second quarter on a nine-yard scamper before Oak Grove tied the game, 14-14, on an 84-yard kickoff return from Romarion Ruffin.
OCS scored three more times before the half, as Graves scored twice and White caught a nine-yard pass from Graves to give OCS a 35-14 lead at half.
The Eagles had two long scoring drives to put the game on ice in the second half, and one of which lasted eight minutes. Both culminated in White touchdown runs.
“The backbreaker was that 99-yard drive that started with two minutes left in the third quarter and ended around the six-minute mark in the fourth,” Fitzhugh said. “That was a huge drive. We had several fourth down conversions on that series, and again our offensive line took another step forward. That was the big question mark coming into this year.”
Fitzhugh acknowledged the turnovers gained as one of the major keys to victory. Ben Devall forced two fumbles and Minvielle and Colton Alford recovered them for the Eagles. Maddox King also recorded an interception for OCS.
After starting the year at 2-0, the Eagles will travel to Mansfield to try and remain perfect Friday night.
