The West Monroe Rebels (34-5) were three outs away from repeating as state champions, but a disastrous nine-run seventh inning saw the Rebels’ chances of taking down a top-ranked Barbe (39-1) squad collapse in a 10-4 defeat.
The Rebels led 4-1 in the final inning with Drew Ferguson trying to close out a masterful performance on the mound against the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, according to MaxPreps. Ferguson allowed two hits in the inning, which prompted West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux to make the switch to Brennan Eager. The Rebels rode the arms of Ferguson and Eager all the way to the state championship game, and Eager was the MVP of the 2022 Class 5A State Championship. But Saturday was not his night, as he gave up a grand slam to Oklahoma State signee Donovan LaSalle and was later pulled in the nine-run inning.
“I had to make a decision there, man,” Simoneaux said. “Do I let (Ferguson) with few fumes finish the game or come up with Eager and throw the changeup? Their big boy got a big blow right there. That’s something that will haunt me for a while because we had this game won. We have to learn how to finish seven (innings). We have 22 of these 27 guys coming back, and I think that message was loud and clear.”
Barbe recorded seven hits in the nine-run seventh inning, but no hit was bigger than LaSalle’s grand slam with his team trailing 4-2.
“It was the greatest thing in my life,” LaSalle said. “Words can’t really express it. I dreamed about it since I was a kid.”
After the game, Simoneaux and Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini traded insults in a heated exchange. Simoneaux’s message leading in was that West Monroe needed to prove to doubters that last year wasn’t a fluke since the Rebels didn’t play Barbe. He also wrote “ourselves” as the opponent on the lineup card, which West Monroe had done previously in the playoffs. Cecchini took offense to that.
“I would never write ourselves. But hey man, it’s not my place to tell him what to write or what to say,” Cecchini said. “We were upset about that… Look, Wade Simoneaux is a great coach. He’s just trying to fire up his team. After the game, I probably shouldn’t have said anything to him. But I’m a competitor man. So I will say what I’m going to say. They won it, and they were the state champions last year. They won it, and we would never try to take that from anyone. I wish we could have competed and played, and you know what? They might have beat us, but you know what? St. Amant beat us. It wasn’t a fluke that they won. They won it. I respect those guys. It’s just two competitive teams trying to get an edge.”
Simoneaux felt that Cecchini misunderstood what he was saying leading in.
“Coach Cecchini took my comments the wrong way, and got in my face about disrespecting them,” Simoneaux said. “I have no disrespect whatsoever. If he would understand what I said, that’s a big compliment. That’s who we wanted to beat in the championship. Last year, we felt like we didn’t win it completely because it wasn’t them. He needs to learn that’s a compliment. He can say whatever he wants about me in front of my team, but until he understands that, he’s wrong.”
The drama after the game didn’t overshadow Barbe giving West Monroe a dose of its own medicine in Sulphur. After the Rebels completed a seventh inning comeback against Sam Houston earlier in the week, Barbe reversed West Monroe’s fortune with the nine-run seventh inning. Before Barbe’s big inning, though, the ballgame belonged to the Rebels.
Ferguson ran into trouble in the first inning after J.C. Vanek doubled and a hit batsman loaded two base runners with two outs. West Monroe’s sophomore pitcher gathered himself and struck out the next batter to get out of the inning unscathed.
He couldn’t say the same about the second inning. A four-pitch walk to start the inning ultimately led to Barbe taking a 1-0 lead after a sacrifice bunt and groundout moved JD Alexander to third base. A passed ball allowed the Bucs to gain the 1-0 advantage in the second inning.
Vanek retired five straight batters to start the game before Trent Anderson recorded the Rebels' first hit of the ballgame in the second. Anderson also robbed a base hit up the middle with a double play by tapping that second base bag and firing over to first base. That would become a recurring theme in the game, as Ferguson drew multiple double play balls for Anderson to vacuum up.
West Monroe’s offense woke up in the fourth inning. Hayden Federico got the extra base hit party started. Facing an 0-2 count, Federico dug his heels in, battled back to a 2-2 count and blistered a triple with one out in the inning. Jack Cowan followed quickly with an RBI double to tie the ballgame, and then Tyler Roark delivered another RBI double to give the Rebels a 2-1 advantage. A throwing error on the catcher on a dropped third strike with two outs allowed West Monroe to add one more run in the inning and take a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning.
Barbe’s Vanek exited the game in the inning after allowing three runs on four hits and no walks.
The Rebels added to their lead in the fifth after Hawsey led off the frame with a double. With runners on the corner with one out, Seth Hebert’s wild pitch plated another Rebel run and allowed Federico to advance to second base. That ended Hebert’s evening on the bump and gave West Monroe a 4-1 lead it would hold onto until the seventh.
Vanek recorded two doubles for Barbe, and LaSalle, Kasen Bellard and Owen Galt each produced two hits in the victory. Federico collected two hits for the Rebels, and Ferguson finished his night with two earned runs allowed on seven hits and one walk in 6.1 innings pitched.
Barbe entered the matchup as the No. 2 seed, but with an 11-2 record in state championship games going in and a No. 3 national ranking, No. 1 West Monroe was considered by many to be the underdogs.
Barbe earned the No. 3 ranking nationally, according to MaxPreps.com, with 20 shutouts this season. The Bucs have beaten teams by an average score of 9-1 this season.
Barbe and West Monroe defeated Top 15 opponents, according to national rankings to reach the Non-Select Division I State Championship Game.
The Rebels have played Barbe three times now in the state championship game. The Bucs now lead the series 2-1 after beating West Monroe in 2021 (5-0) and falling to the Rebels back in 1999 (6-5).
