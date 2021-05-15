Lane Little believed with all of his heart the No. 2 West Monroe Rebels were going to “beat the snot” out of the undisputed No. 1 team in Louisiana Saturday. Whatever it took to bring that state championship back to West Monroe, he was willing to do it.
After staring down the No. 3 ranked teamed in the nation for six hard-fought innings, Little’s dream went unrealized as he surrendered the ball down 4-0 to No. 1 Barbe in the sixth inning.
But his effort wasn’t unnoticed. As West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux embraced Little on the mound and his teammates followed to support their senior leader, Barbe fans stood beside West Monroe fans to give Little a standing ovation.
“It meant a lot, and talking to Barbe’s coach after the game, he told me, ‘I hated playing against you,’” Little said. “To be on a big stage with this big community and big support system behind us, it just makes it so much fun.”
The ride was a blast, but Saturday night wasn’t much fun for any of the Rebels. Whether it was LSU commit Gavin Guidry putting the squeeze on West Monroe's offense, a balk call that drew the ire of West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux or a brief exchange of words with the umpires after the game, emotions ran high in a 5-0 Class 5A State Championship loss for the Rebels.
The controversial balk call came in the bottom of the sixth inning. After an error loaded a runner on second for Barbe, Little was called for said balk that got the runner over to third. Barbe eventually scored the runner on a sacrifice fly to put the Buccaneers on top, 5-0. Before that run crossed the plate, though, Simoneaux protested the ruling with a few choice words.
“I guess it’s a new rule in baseball,” Simoneaux said. “A rule that I’ve never heard of in my life. When we’re taking our sign and he asked for the signal again, (Little) wasn’t set. He asked for the signal again, and the guy called a balk. Now, that didn’t cost us the game. It cost us a run, but it didn’t cost us the game. If that would have cost us the game, I wouldn’t have watched the end of this thing.”
West Monroe coaches said that after the game an umpire said something to Little, which caused the entire team to come to Little's aid before Simoneaux stepped to the forefront and had words with the umpires.
“There was a confrontation because the umpires told us to carry our (backside). I mean, that’s unprofessional,” Simoneaux said. “I told our guys to calm down because that balk didn’t cost us the ballgame. They (Barbe) were the better team tonight. No doubt about it. We have to work harder to win these games. We got shut out. We have to play better. My heart goes out to these seniors. They gave us everything. In our hearts, we really thought we could win this ballgame even though we were facing a guy that was very good.”
Barbe’s Guidry lived up to the hype, as he held West Monroe to just two hits in a complete game shutout en route to earning Most Outstanding Player.
“He was on tonight,” Simoneaux said. “His breaking ball for a strike was the difference. We tattooed his fastball, I thought, for most of the night. We hit shots to center, shots to third and it was right at them. They got the timely hits when they needed them. The bottom line is timely hits, pitching and defense wins ballgames.”
Though there was a confrontation between West Monroe and the umpires after the game, it was nothing but respect between the Bucs and the Rebs, who play one another annually in the regular season. Barbe players sought out Little after the game to pay respect to him after his high school career culminated in two earned runs on eight hits and no walks. West Monroe pitching coach Brent Achord hugged Little on the mound and shortly told him after what Little meant to him, which drew tears from the Rebel senior.
“I said before the game I was going to shed a tear win or lose because I wasn’t calling any more pitches for him,” West Monroe pitching coach Brent Achord said. “Outside of my son, this is my favorite all time. I’ve never had a more coachable, respectful, bulldog, warrior-mentality player to call pitches for. I’ve probably called more pitches for him than anybody else in my career. He’s the guy. There’s a level of calmness when Lane’s on the mound when I’m calling pitches because I know his heart. What he’s meant to West Monroe High School and what he’s meant to me, it’s going to be a big blow.”
Barbe jumped on Little early on, but he weathered the storm through the first few innings.
Barbe loaded two with singles in the bottom of the first, but Little regrouped and drew a pop fly to get out of the inning unharmed.
After two scoreless innings, West Monroe’s Kade Pittard drew a leadoff walk to start the third. Two batters later Hayden Federico drew another. Josh Pearson then came to the plate with one out, and Pearson’s walk loaded the bases for Trey Hawsey. Guidry showed his championship mettle and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam, as Barbe fans leapt to their feet in jubilation.
A leadoff Kyle Debarbe double in the bottom half of the inning followed by an errant throw on a pickoff attempt placed a Barbe base runner at third with no outs. A run followed thanks to JC Vanek’s bloop single into left. A bunt single by Guidry eventually placed runners at second and third with no outs. Then Federico made an uncharacteristic mistake and rushed a routine throw to first. The ball sailed over Cole Brasher’s head, allowing another run to cross. The disastrous inning for the Rebels continued when Grant Comeaux’s RBI single extended the Buccaneers lead to 3-0.
“One inning got away from us,” Simoneaux said. “Barbe puts pressure on people unlike others. For some reason, I’m sitting here talking to coaches like, 'Why when they bunt they put so much pressure on a defense compared to any other team that bunts?' They execute the bunt. They have the right angles. They make you make the plays on defense. That’s why they’re the champions right now.”
Debarbe got his second hit of the game in the fourth inning and Vanek knocked him in with an RBI double. West Monroe got the pinch base runner out at third with the ol’ hidden ball/fake the throw into the outfield move. The savvy play helped Little get out of the inning, down 4-0.
Guidry struck out two batters in the fifth, but the Rebels would threaten in the inning. Federico reached on a single, which was the Rebels first hit of the game. Pearson followed with his third walk of the game, but with two on with two outs, Hawsey grounded out to end the inning.
Cole Brasher collected the Rebels second hit of the game in the sixth inning.
The Rebels had five errors in the game, which accounted for the three unearned runs.
West Monroe finished as runner ups for the second time in five years. The Rebels have made the state tournament three times over that span.
“I just wish tonight was a culmination of the way we could pitch, play defense and hit. We never really got that complete game altogether. We needed that game tonight. For some reason we didn’t get it. But it's in God’s hands,” Simoneaux said.
