Confusion and doubt spread through the Louisiana preps scene, as rumors swirled about the future of spring sports amid coronavirus disease concerns.
Some high school games went on as scheduled this past weekend, while other local contest didn’t.
For instance, the Ouachita baseball team was en route to Rapides Parish Friday when head coach Josh Morrison received a call that his team needed to turn around and come back home.
“When we got back, I told my guys that our season was not over,” said Morrison after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that schools would be closed until April 13. “I told them that maybe we can proceed with our district schedule and playoffs when we get back. And if we were to get back, we’d just have to keep guys on a pitch count.”
That was on Friday. As of Monday, that hope of resuming play remains, though it’s seemingly becoming more unlikely by the hour.
Because though the continuation of spring sports seemed unlikely Friday, gathering for practice remained a possibility. The LHSAA’s initial statement on Friday said as much:
“The LHSAA will adhere to the Louisiana Governor’s 30 day closure of the K-12 public schools by postponing remaining winter and spring athletic events to include, but not limited to powerlifting, bowling, and bass fishing state championships. The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7 and 8 at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13th mandate by the Governor of Louisiana.
Scheduling and participating in practices during the mandated time period (from March 16th to April 13th) will be left to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved.”
That changed in a matter of days, at least for Ouachita Parish coaches.
Coaches across the parish received an email Monday, stating they were not allowed to practice under any circumstance. Principals met at 1 p.m. Monday in the parish to further discuss issues after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he was taking additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.
President Donald Trump suggested avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people hours after Edwards’ announcement.
With so much constantly changing, West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas said the concern right now is whether or not the students will be back in school after April 13. Should that be the case, and spring sports somehow continue their seasons, more logistical problems would arise.
“Somehow, if by a miracle we’re able to play, now it’s almost like starting over,” Thomas said. “If you’re not able to practice for a month, then you’re looking at possible injuries. And you have to consider pitch counts. There’s just a lot to think about right now. We don’t have anything to look back and learn from.”
West Monroe played in the Jay Patterson Tournament in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend, and on the way there, West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux called West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth about whether or not his Rebels could play in the tournament as planned.
"After everything you hear, I felt like we needed to make sure it was OK to go," Simoneaux said. "But you start hearing from others that this could be it. This could be our last game."
That sense of doubt changed the way Simoneaux approached the game, made pitching decisions during the game and even affected West Monroe's postgame festivities.
“We took team pictures and everything after the game,” Simoneaux said. “The next morning we were told that we could go ahead and finish the tournament.”
The Ouachita Christian baseball team was in the same boat down in the Eunice tournament. OCS head coach John Parker said his two seniors (Christian Gray and Kade Trichel) showed their maturity by handling the situation well.
“I’m heartbroken for them,” Parker said. “Both have been waiting their turn behind a really good senior class, and now they’re getting time taken away from them. I was really proud of our guys for playing as well as they did in the tournament, especially knowing we’d have to shut it down things down for a month.”
The LHSAA released another statement Monday afternoon, mandating a 30-day suspension of all schools, school activities and facilities.
The LHSAA stated that if the timeframe holds true, then it would not further impact the remainder of the regular season and postseason for spring sports. The earliest possible date to resume competition is April 14, and at that time, the LHSAA would respect practice decisions made by schools and school districts.
