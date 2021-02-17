West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Significant icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Significant icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.