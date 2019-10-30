West Monroe, LA (71292)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Colder. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.