Ouachita Christian and Sterlington High School might not have a date with one another on the regular season schedule this fall, but the two schools will meet in the The Bayou Jamb 2021 event.
OCS and Sterlington will headline the first night on Friday, Aug. 27, while West Monroe and Neville will once again serve as the headliner for the fifth straight time on Saturday, Aug. 28.
"The idea this year was to change the lineup as much as we could," said Patti Thurmon, who is the Bayou Jamb’s longtime marketing and promotions director. "We've felt over the years the matchups had gotten a little redundant. (OCS and Sterlington) coaches worked well with me on this. They were eager to try something new."
The 12th Bayou Jamb will return to its normal Friday-Saturday lineup in Malone Stadium at ULM after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. The following is the schedule for this year's event:
Friday, Aug. 27:
— 6 p.m. Oak Grove vs. Jena
— 7:30 p.m. OCS vs. Sterlington
Saturday, Aug. 28:
— 1 p.m. Jonesboro-Hodge vs. St. Frederick
— 3 p.m. Franklin Parish vs. Mangham
— 5 p.m. Alexandria High vs. Ruston
— 7 p.m. Neville vs. West Monroe
The Bayou Jamb returned to ULM in 2016 with West Monroe and Neville headlining the event after a four-year hiatus of the local jamboree event. The jamboree began in 2005 and featured six teams in Malone Stadium before officially being dubbed "The Bayou Jamb" in 2006.
The Bayou Jamb 2019 featured an estimated 11,000 fans for day one and approximately 14,000 fans for day two, Thurmon said.
Thurmon tried to add Bastrop and Ouachita to this year's event at the last minute, but Bastrop wanted to keep its home jamboree against the Lions in tact.
"Coach (Todd) Garvin and I are very good friends, but he wanted to fulfill a commitment they made to play at Bastrop," Thurmon said. "Hopefully we're able to restructure something in the future with Ouachita and Bastrop."
Thurmon said The Bayou Jamb's primary focus will always be on local schools, but this year they reached out to teams like ASH to try and spice up the event. Alexandria is coming off of a 35-34 loss to Acadiana in the Class 5A State Championship Game.
"We're looking to have great matchups," Thurmon said. "This is the community's very first look at football, and that's why we want to make sure we're making really good matchups. We're not opposed to looking at an expansion. We were going to add Ouachita/Bastrop if we could. We're not opposed to having teams down in South Louisiana matching up against our local teams either.
"In the past, I always wanted to have Neville and West Monroe as a marquee game, but adding ASH and having them play another good program like Ruston is going to draw a lot of people out too."
Thurmon said the addition of a team like ASH will give the event an opportunity to play around with the matchups more in the future now that West Monroe and Neville play in the regular season on an annual basis.
